MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) has completed its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., expanding beyond its established golf simulation technology business into institutional digital-asset infrastructure. Polymath developed Polymesh, a Layer-1 blockchain designed to support the issuance, compliance and management of regulated securities and tokenized real-world assets. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Polymath had issued more than $132 million in tokenized assets for over 65 active issuers. TruGolf plans to operate two complementary businesses, combining its existing golf technology operations with Polymath's blockchain infrastructure. The companies are also developing tokenized financing initiatives for golf equipment leasing and fractional franchise ownership, with launches targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

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About TruGolf Holdings Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

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