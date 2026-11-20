MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (“APR”) titled“AI Infrastructure Boom Creates Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Semiconductor Supply Chain.” The release examines expanding demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure development, hyperscale data center growth and increasingly complex chip architectures. Industry association SEMI projects global semiconductor equipment sales will reach a record $229.5 billion by 2028, highlighting opportunities in advanced packaging, precision inspection and manufacturing automation.

The release highlights Nightfood's efforts to commercialize semiconductor inspection technology through its subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”). The company recently outlined an approximately $9 million initial potential equipment revenue opportunity, along with plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan and pursue additional commercial robotics deployments. These initiatives position Nightfood to pursue opportunities across the expanding AI infrastructure and automation ecosystem.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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