MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) announced positive interim findings from its“Quantum-enhanced optimization for hazardous chemical risk classification” (“Q-SAFE”) project, which is evaluating artificial intelligence (“AI”) and quantum-assisted methods for identifying potentially hazardous chemicals. The company completed initial data and model setup, evaluating more than 90 combinations of model settings and optimization approaches. Its strongest project configuration identified approximately 84% to 86% of hazardous compounds at two screening thresholds, performing within approximately 2.1 percentage points of the best conventional model. The analysis also identified 20 chemical characteristics consistently selected across leading solutions.

The findings establish a baseline for further development, although the approach has not yet outperformed the best conventional model. Redwood plans to refine its chemical dataset, continue testing conventional AI models and develop the quantum-assisted component to evaluate potential improvements in hazardous chemical identification. The Q-SAFE project is intended as a decision-support tool for chemical safety professionals, with potential applications in defense, security and industrial environments involving chemical handling, storage, transportation and risk assessment.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

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