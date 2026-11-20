MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Overview of Honda Exhibits at EICMA 2026

Milan, Italy, November 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced its lineup of concept models, planned production models, and 2027 motorcycles for the European market to be exhibited at EICMA 2026 (Milan Motorcycle Show; Press days: November 3–4; Public days: November 5–8), held in Milan, Italy.

At the Honda booth at EICMA 2026, the CRF1150L Africa Twin series and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series has made their world premieres. The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is the first Honda motorcycle equipped with the newly developed Honda SENSING RIDE advanced rider assistance system.

Honda has also presented a diverse range of models, including the world premiere of the Honda RN0, Honda's first electric-assist mountain bike, and the V3R 900 E-Compressor planned production model, featuring the world's first electronically controlled compressor for a motorcycle.

Key features of the main exhibit models

CRF1150L Africa Twin series

The fully redesigned CRF1150L Africa Twin series comprises three variants: the Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports, along with the newly introduced Africa Twin Enduro Sports, which offers enhanced off-road performance.

In addition to improved power and performance through increased engine displacement, the series offers greater ease of handling and an improved overall balance through extensive weight reduction measures and a lower center of gravity, achieved in part by dividing the fuel tank and positioning a portion beneath the seat.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is also the first Honda motorcycle to feature the newly developed Honda SENSING RIDE advanced rider assistance system.

As Honda's flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) adventure motorcycle, the series also features the new Honda Flagship WING emblem.







CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series

Making its world premiere as a fully redesigned model, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series comprises three variants: the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and the newly introduced CBR1000RR-R Fireblade HRC Works Edition.

Approximately 75% of the motorcycle's components have been newly designed, including the aluminum twin-tube frame and swingarm, further enhancing its competitiveness on the racetrack.

The power unit also features a two-stage variable-length intake air funnel system, a first for a mass-produced Honda motorcycle.

As Honda's flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) supersport motorcycle, the series also features the new Honda Flagship WING emblem.







V3R 900 E-Compressor Planned Production Model

Honda will exhibit the V3R 900 E-Compressor Planned Production Model, featuring a proprietary V-type three-cylinder engine equipped with the world's first*1electronically-controlled compressor for a motorcycle.

The model features a distinctive asymmetrical design and incorporates a titanium fuel tank, exhaust pipes, and muffler.

It also features an enhanced version of Honda RoadSync,*2 offering new functions including an improved human-machine interface (HMI) for more intuitive operation and AI-powered voice controls.







Honda RN0

Making its world premiere as Honda's first electric-assist mountain bike, the Honda RN0 was jointly developed with ROTWILD, a manufacturer of high-end electric-assist mountain bikes.

The new model combines Honda's extensive motorcycle development expertise with the latest e-MTB technologies.

It features a proprietary carbon monocoque frame and gull-arm swingarm, combining a highly stable chassis with an electronically controlled electric-assist drive unit to deliver the fun of riding expected of a next-generation e-MTB.







ADV125

The newly introduced ADV125 is a commuter motorcycle that combines a practical package suitable for riders holding a European A1 license*3 with the distinctive appeal and adventurous spirit of the X-ADV and ADV350.

Its 125 cc eSP+ engine delivers both responsive performance and excellent fuel efficiency.

The ADV125 also features an advanced technology package, including a newly developed 5-inch full-color TFT display and smartphone connectivity through Honda RoadSync.







CBR500R FOUR

Honda unveiled the new CBR500R FOUR middleweight sport motorcycle in Europe for the first time, combining the heritage of Honda's four-cylinder motorcycles with the latest technologies.

The model features Honda E-Clutch, Honda's proprietary automatic clutch control system.

Combining sporty performance, simple operation, and outstanding versatility, Honda E-Clutch adds new value and delivers a new riding experience to a wide range of riders.







EV OUTLIER Concept

Honda unveiled the EV OUTLIER Concept in Europe for the first time.

Rather than representing an evolution of existing models, the EV OUTLIER Concept proposes a new direction for motorcycles from 2030 onward.

Taking advantage of the greater freedom in vehicle layout offered by electric powertrains, the concept features in-wheel motors at both the front and rear, enabling a dynamic, low-profile design.







Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept

Honda exhibits the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept at EICMA 2026, following its unveiling at Milan Fashion Week, held in Milan, Italy, from September 22–28 this year.

Based on a middleweight sport motorcycle, the concept features Onitsuka Tiger's iconic Tiger Yellow as its primary color, with bold black stripes extending across both sides of the motorcycle.

The predominantly black wheels feature Tiger Yellow accents, along with the logos of both Honda and Onitsuka Tiger.

Every element, from the color scheme to the smallest details, has been carefully designed to create a distinctive motorcycle.







*1 According to Honda research.

*2 Use of Honda RoadSync requires installation of a dedicated app.

*3 A European motorcycle license category permitting the operation of motorcycles with an engine displacement of 125 cc or less and a maximum power output of 11 kW.

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports