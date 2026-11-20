MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Presents World Premiere of CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Bike Series Models at EICMA 2026

Milan, Italy, November 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today presented the world premiere of the 27YM CRF1150L Africa Twin large-size adventure bike series at EICMA 2026 (Milan Motorcycle Show; Press days: November 3-4, Public days: November 5-8) in Milan, Italy.

The 27YM CRF1150L Africa Twin Series, a full model change of the Africa Twin Series, was developed with the concept of“Shaped by You. True Adventure for All.” Building on the previous generation CRF1100L Africa Twin, the all-new CRF1150L Africa Twin Series models deliver enhanced riding performance through increased engine displacement, while further elevating ease of handling and overall balance as an adventure bike through extensive weight reduction throughout the motorcycle and the adoption of a low-center-of-gravity layout.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Series comprises three variants: the existing Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports, as well as the newly added Africa Twin Enduro Sports, which features increased off-road performance. The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be the first Honda motorcycle equipped with Honda SENSING RIDE, a newly developed advanced safety and rider-assistance system. Each of the three Africa Twin models offers distinct value, and the Africa Twin Series now accommodates a wider range of riding styles.







Key features of the CRF1150L Africa Twin Series

Three models, each offering distinct value:

The CRF1150L Africa Twin is the standard model offering an excellent balance of off-road performance and touring performance at a high level. Compared with the previous generation model, the platform and engine have been updated, and the HMI (Human Machine Interface) has been renewed. The model also features advanced equipment, including an electrically adjustable windscreen, Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERATM) which now incorporates Honda Skyhook technology and a Honda Smart Key system.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is designed in pursuit of enhanced convenience and comfort on long-distance touring, featuring a large 24-liter fuel tank and a 19-inch front wheel. The model also offers the option of Honda SENSING RIDE advanced safety and rider-assistive system that enhances safety, the rider's peace of mind and comfort.

The newly added CRF1150L Africa Twin Enduro Sports is designed to deliver genuine off-road performance while catering to a wide range of rider needs, a hallmark of the Africa Twin Series models. The model features a front suspension and exclusive styling derived from the CRF450 RALLY, which competes in the Dakar Rally, delivering enhanced off-road capability and greater joy of riding.

With these three models, the CRF1150L Africa Twin Series now offers a lineup that accommodates the needs of a wide range of riders, from those who prioritize off-road riding to touring enthusiasts who mainly ride on paved roads, as well as riders seeking the latest technology and long-distance riding capability.

Power unit:

The liquid-cooled 1,131cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine for the all-new CRF1150L Africa Twin Series models delivers maximum power of 87.5kW @7,500prm and maximum torque of 119Nm @5,700rpm. Greater acceleration performance and comfortable cruising are realized through an increase in engine displacement, compression ratio and bore diameter as well as an optimization of the intake/exhaust system and a revision of gear ratios.

Chassis and suspension:

The newly designed frame body and swingarm, with a revised rigidity balance, are 1.4kg lighter compared with the previous generation models, delivering a supple and agile ride feel. While retaining the distinctive styling of Africa Twin, CF1150L Africa Twin Series models feature a fuel sub-tank positioned beneath the seat, realizing a lower center of gravity. This improves maneuverability and control at low speeds CRF1150L Africa Twin Enduro Sports features a front suspension with specifications equivalent to that of the CRF450 RALLY, enabling excellent off-road riding performance.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin and CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports feature the SHOWA Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (SHOWA EERATM) electronically controlled suspension (manufactured by Astemo, Ltd.) with Honda Skyhook control. The system detects the vehicle behavior in real time and continuously optimizes damping force to help the motorcycle settle more quickly. This suppresses unwanted movements of the motorcycle and realizes a high quality, comfortable riding experience that the rider can enjoy with greater confidence.

A new product emblem,“Honda Flagship WING,” featuring a monotone silver-and-black design, is also featured on both sides of the main fuel tank.

Selectable riding modes to suit different riding conditions

Six default riding modes are available to suit different riding conditions. By integrating control of various functions, including engine output characteristics, traction control, ABS, DCT, and electronically controlled suspension, the system delivers high levels of riding performance and comfort across a wide range of riding conditions, from on-road to off-road.

Honda SENSING RIDE advanced safety and rider-assistive system(available as an option only for the CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT model):

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be the first Honda motorcycle model to feature Honda SENSING RIDE advanced safety and rider-assistive system.

Using a millimeter-wave radar unit mounted at each end of the motorcycle, Honda SENSING RIDE accurately detects the surroundings of the motorcycle. Based on its comprehensive assessment of the status of the rider and the motorcycle, the system provides notifications, warnings and operational assistance to support safe and comfortable riding. This includes collision avoidance*2, so that the rider can enjoy riding with peace of mind.

Honda SENSING RIDE riding support functions include: 1) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 2) ACC with Stop & Go function, 3) Group Ride Assist and 4) Distance Assist that adjusts following distance. The system also supports the rider's safe riding with 1) Forward Collision Warning and 2) Emergency Brake Assist. Moreover, the system also offers 1) Blind Spot Information, which offers intuitive alerts to the rider when another vehicle enters the rider's blind spot diagonally behind the motorcycle, 2) Rear Distance Information, and 3) Rear Collision Warning.

The combination of Honda SENSING RIDE and Honda original Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology enables the rider to make smooth stop and start (Stop & Go) while ACC is activated. This function will reduce rider stress and fatigue while riding in traffic congestion and other urban riding conditions, realizing a more comfortable riding experience.

Styling:

The CRF1150L Africa Twin features a new style with a simple, functional layout, based on the Series' signature bold proportions, characterized by a front mass that appears to be pushed forward. New dual headlights feature a more compact and sharp design to realize a significant advancement, while inheriting the hallmark of successive generations of Africa Twin models known as“Twin Eyes.” Combining a sportiness and ruggedness with visually suggesting a low center of gravity, the design expresses the distinctive adventure style of the Africa Twin, suited to a wide range of riding conditions, from on-road to off-road.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been redesigned from the layout to proactively adopt advanced features, including Honda SENSING RIDE, while also enhancing comfort on long-distance touring with a large windscreen and a high-capacity 24-liter fuel tank. By integrating functionality into the design and by combining a stately stance with tough, sharply defined surfaces, the model embodies the presence suitable for a flagship adventure bike that combines elegance and dignity.

The CRF1150L Africa Twin Enduro Sports incorporates design elements inspired by the CRF450 RALLY to fully express its off-road character. A key design feature is the sharp, flowing and sporty“CRF streamline” design, a hallmark of the CRF series that extends seamlessly from the front fender to the rear fender. The model features sporty and aggressive styling that evokes the functional design of an authentic rally machine while conveying the distinctive presence of the Africa Twin and its exceptional off-road capability.

Adoption of sustainable materials:

Working toward the realization of a society with zero environmental impact, Honda is proactively adopting recycled and biomass-based materials as part of its initiative to achieve a goal of“100% use of sustainable materials by 2050.”

In the Africa Twin Series models, chemically recycled acrylic material*2 has been used for the emblems and taillights for the first time in a Honda motorcycle*1. Chemically recycled nylon material*3 has also been used for the upper covers and around the rear fender stays, marking the first application of this material in a Honda motorcycle.

The windscreen and left and right deflectors are made from DURABIOTM*4, an environmentally-responsible, plant-derived bioengineering plastic. In addition, Post-Consumer Recycled polypropylene*5 is also utilized for some of bodywork components, and the Pre-Consumer Recycled materials*6 are used for seat base.

Through these initiatives, Honda promotes resource circulation while maintaining high levels of product functionality and quality, contributing to reducing environmental impact throughout the product life cycle and the realization of a sustainable mobility society.

*1 Honda internal research

*2 Recycled material produced by returning used acrylic resin, such as that recovered from end-of-life vehicles, to its raw material state.

*3 Recycled material produced by returning used nylon resin to its raw material state.

*4 DURABIOTM is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

*5 Recycled material derived from discarded plastic products from households, commercial facilities, and other sources.

*6 Recycled material derived from offcuts and scrap generated during the manufacturing and molding processes for automobiles, home appliances, and other products.

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports