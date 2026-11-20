MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) ALX Enterprise, a provider of corporate training and workforce development solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with HR Hub, a recruitment and talent acquisition company, appointing ALX Enterprise as HR Hub's official Learning and Development (L&D) training provider.

The partnership marks a significant step in ALX Enterprise's efforts to expand its corporate training reach by integrating its specialised learning and development solutions into HR Hub's existing service portfolio, giving businesses access to both recruitment expertise and professional training services.

Signed on November 3, 2026, and effective immediately, the agreement will enable HR Hub's local and international clients to access corporate training programmes delivered by ALX Enterprise, supporting organisations in developing their workforce capabilities and addressing evolving business needs.

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to offer businesses a more comprehensive approach to workforce development, combining talent acquisition with professional training, continuous learning, and skills enhancement.

The partnership also creates opportunities for ALX Enterprise to extend its corporate training solutions to a broader network of local and international businesses, reinforcing its commitment to making high-quality workforce development solutions more accessible to organisations.

The agreement was formally signed by Mohamed Moniem, General Manager of ALX North Africa, representing ALX Enterprise, and Mohamed Ossama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HR Hub.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Moniem, General Manager of ALX North Africa, said:

“We are delighted to embark on this strategic partnership with HR Hub. At ALX Enterprise, we believe that the business ecosystem is deeply interconnected. Our focus is on developing skills and creating leaders, while HR Hub specialises in identifying and recruiting talent. Together, we bring two complementary services that businesses need to strengthen their teams, develop their people, and move forward.”

The collaboration reflects ALX Enterprise's focus on helping businesses build stronger teams and develop the skills required to navigate a rapidly changing business environment.

Mohamed Ossama, Founder and CEO of HR Hub, said:

“We are pleased to formalise this strategic partnership with ALX Enterprise. At its core, this collaboration is about bringing added value to our local and international clients by giving them access to high-quality corporate training services delivered by a specialised provider with the expertise and capabilities of ALX. We believe this partnership will strengthen our service offering and give our clients a valuable edge in developing their people.”

Following the signing ceremony, ALX Enterprise conducted an interactive workshop for the HR Hub team, focusing on collaborative working and strengthening cooperation between the two organisations.

By combining ALX Enterprise's expertise in corporate learning and development with HR Hub's recruitment capabilities and client network, the partnership aims to help businesses address their workforce needs more effectively, from attracting the right talent to developing the skills of existing employees.