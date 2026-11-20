MENAFN - Gulf Times) Academic and research cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany is witnessing growing expansion, driven by a diverse range of partnerships and joint initiatives. These efforts aim to advance higher education, foster scientific research and innovation, and facilitate the exchange of academic expertise. Furthermore, cooperation is being strengthened in areas such as advanced technology, energy, and digital transformation, all of which support the development of a knowledge-based economy and solidify scientific ties between the two nations.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), Dr Hareb Mohamed Aljabri, affirmed that academic and research cooperation between Qatar and Germany is experiencing rapid growth and qualitative expansion, underpinned by effective institutional partnerships in higher education, scientific research, innovation, and advanced technology.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr Aljabri noted that 10 Qatari students are currently pursuing their studies at German universities under the national scholarship programme across various disciplines. He further indicated that several Qatari universities are actively establishing collaborative partnerships with prestigious German academic institutions, including Merseburg University of Applied Sciences, Bremen University of Applied Sciences, and the University of Tübingen, to explore opportunities for student and academic exchanges, as well as scholarship programmes.

He added that several Qatari universities have expressed interest in collaborating with the "WINZ" initiative for scientific research in the fields of water and energy. This collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of research expertise and funding, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals. He further noted that relevant authorities are exploring potential cooperation with a German international business administration accreditation body to ensure quality in higher education.

He highlighted that a prominent example of the existing academic and research cooperation between the two countries is the partnership between the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT Berlin). Since 2018, this partnership has led to the launch of a joint executive programme (EMBA/EMPA) in Qatar, designed to develop leadership in both the public and private sectors and foster the exchange of academic and professional expertise.

He also pointed to the significant momentum seen in 2026 regarding high-impact joint initiatives, most notably the announcement of the launch of "DEEP Qatar" (Deep Tech Innovation Institute) in Doha. This initiative, a partnership between ESMT Berlin, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, aims to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, facilitate technology transfer, and promote research-based entrepreneurship. It seeks to transform research outputs into economic applications and projects while developing the capabilities of researchers and innovators in advanced technological fields.

Dr Aljabri noted that this year saw the launch of the "German Tech Talks Qatar" initiative, a collaboration between the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Qatar and Siemens Qatar, supported by the German Industry and Commerce Office (AHK). The initiative focuses on discussing topics such as industrial artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and future technologies, with the participation of representatives from government entities, the private sector, academia, and the research community.

He also highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Siemens Qatar to establish a "Smart Grid Living Lab". This partnership aims to foster cooperation in innovation, scientific research, and the development of specialised skills in energy technologies and smart infrastructure, while providing a platform for applied learning and joint research between the academic and industrial sectors.

In his concluding remarks to QNA, Dr Hareb Mohamed Aljabri praised the role of the German International School in Doha, alongside various initiatives centred on German language education and cultural exchange, in strengthening intellectual and cultural ties between the two friendly nations and creating broader opportunities to gain insight into each other's educational and cultural systems.

scientific research academic expertise MoEHE