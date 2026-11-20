MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Director-General for Culture and Communication at the German Federal Foreign Office, Ambassador Christina Beinhoff, said the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important opportunity to highlight the wide-ranging potential for cultural cooperation between the two countries and strengthen their partnership in education, scientific research, the arts and museums.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Beinhoff said the development of Qatar's cultural scene reflects the country's strong ambition to build world-class cultural institutions. She praised the exceptional architecture and distinguished artistic and historical collections of Qatar's museums, as well as their role as spaces for international encounters, dialogue and cultural exchange, rather than merely places for preserving artworks and historical heritage.

She noted that museums in the two countries already have established forms of cooperation. The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, for instance, houses artworks from Berlin's Museum of Islamic Art and Museum of the Ancient Near East, while the Berlin State Library has participated in several events in Doha by lending items from its collections.

Germany is keen to build on these ties, she said, and develop new joint projects, including exhibitions, research initiatives and exchanges of expertise among museum curators and exhibition organisers.

She added that Germany has diverse cultural resources beyond its museums, including an extensive network of theatres, opera houses and internationally renowned orchestras, offering broad opportunities for cultural and artistic cooperation.

Beinhoff welcomed the interest shown by Qatar through its cooperation with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, which recently visited Doha.

She underscored the importance of balanced cultural exchange in both directions by increasing the presence of German culture in Qatar while providing more opportunities to introduce Qatari arts and culture to audiences in Germany.

She also praised Qatar's support for international art projects, noting that the prominent location given in Doha to works by German artist Gerhard Richter reflects the country's interest in global art.

She described the "Doha Pavilion, Gerhard Richter" project, announced in Berlin in September 2026, as impressive.

She explained that the significance of such projects goes beyond displaying prominent artworks. They also introduce new audiences to works they might not otherwise encounter, encourage curiosity about different artistic traditions and create opportunities for dialogue and cultural engagement.

Beinhoff expressed hope that the pavilion would give fresh impetus to cooperation among museums, artists and creative professionals in Qatar and Germany.

She highlighted the vitality of Germany's contemporary art scene and her country's interest in providing more opportunities for Qatari artists to showcase their work to German audiences.

She emphasised that such initiatives can extend beyond individual art projects to establish sustained cultural exchange that benefits both sides.

On cooperation in higher education, scientific research and innovation, the ambassador praised Qatar's investments in recent years to strengthen its position as an attractive hub for science, research and innovation.

German Federal Foreign Office HH the Amir cultural exchange dialogue