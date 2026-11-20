MENAFN - Gulf Times) Arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens and India A launched their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaigns with commanding Group B victories in Doha on Friday, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown between the two sides this Sunday.

At the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground, defending champions Pakistan Shaheens opened the day with a clinical 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Put into bat, Pakistan posted 245 in 46.4 overs on the back of brisk half-centuries from openers Shamyl Hussain (62 off 39) and Maaz Sadaqat (53 off 63).

Their bowling attack then dismantled the UAE for 184 in 40.5 overs, spearheaded by early strikes from Ali Raza (3-40) and a suffocating middle-overs spell from spinner Sufyan Moqim (3-35).

INDIA TOO POWERFUL FOR NEPAL

Hours later across town at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, India A delivered an even more emphatic statement, obliterating Nepal by 306 runs.

Powered by twin centuries from Kumar Kushagra (117) and Tilak Varma (107), India A piled up an imposing 332 for 9 in their 50 overs. India's bowlers then ran riot, skittling Nepal for a mere 26, led by Prince's devastating 5-6 and Rana's 4-16.



Varma, India A captain, said in Friday: "We did a pretty good job today. Really happy with my batting. Wicket was pretty challenging; not easy to score runs. Me and Kumar were just discussing that for new batsman coming in, it won't be easy."

He added: "If we batted the last ten overs, we could get 100 runs. Honestly, we discussed that 280 would be a good score. End of the innings, the way Suryansh finished was tremendous to watch. It is really important for them (Rana and Prince), coming back from injury. We just want to focus on our basics what we've practiced."

With both heavyweights sitting atop Group B in peak form, all eyes now turn to Sunday's high-stakes clash between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha.

BRIEF SCORES

Pakistan Shaheens 245 all out (Hussain 62, Sadaqat 53, Samad 39; Hameed 4-37, Ali Shah 2-42) beat UAE 184 all out (Shahdad 45, Alam 39, Ali Shah 32; Moqim 3-35, Raza 3-41, Sadaqat 2-28) by 61 runs

India A 332 for 9 (Kushagra 117, Tilak 107, Rajbanshi 3-61, Lamichhane 3-61) beat Nepal 26 (Prince 5-6, Rana 4-16) by 306 runs

Pakistan Shaheens India A Asia Cup Rising Stars Doha