MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bilateral trade between Qatar and Malaysia has crossed QR3.1bn, moving beyond diplomatic talking points into active commercial expansion, according to Malaysian ambassador Faizal Razali.

Speaking during the 'Malaysia–Qatar Strategic Trade and Investment Opportunities' roundtable in Doha, Razali said both countries are still only scratching the surface of their commercial potential. He pitched Malaysia as a secure gateway for Qatari capital looking to tap into Southeast Asia.

“With bilateral trade crossing the impressive milestone of QR3.1bn, it is clear that our economy's name is no longer just a diplomacy talking point. It is a thriving land. Yet, we are always stretching the surface of what nations can achieve,” Razali said.

To back his investment pitch, Razali highlighted Malaysia's broader global trade performance. Malaysia's total trade rose 24.7% to $500bn on the back of strong exports and industrial projects.

He noted that Qatari investors entering Malaysia gain immediate access to a domestic market of 34mn people, alongside the wider Asean market of more than 650mn consumers.

Razali said Malaysia is moving rapidly up the value chain under two national frameworks: the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the New Industrial Master Plan. Both policies anchor the country's economic focus in green technology, semiconductor manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and advanced tech, he explained.

“Backed by world-class infrastructure, skilled multilingual workforce, and competitive operating costs, Malaysia offers Qatar capital a secure, high-end gateway for long-term expansion,” he stressed.

Razali also urged Malaysian enterprises to look toward Qatar for two-way expansion, describing the Gulf state as a hub of stability, innovation, and strategic wealth in the Middle East.

He pointed out that Qatar has diversified well beyond its energy sector into logistics, digital technology, tourism, and high-value manufacturing. According to the ambassador, Qatari partners are actively seeking agile international collaborators.

Malaysian companies with expertise in halal trade ecosystems, Islamic finance, smart infrastructure, and digital solutions stand to benefit from Qatar's economic momentum, Razali said.

The roundtable also saw the official launch of the Malaysian Business Executive Council in Qatar (MBEC), a new institutional platform aimed at strengthening networking among Malaysian firms in Doha and facilitating joint ventures with Qatari partners.

Qatar Chamber first vice chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, who attended the event as guest of honour, expressed confidence that bilateral trade could double in the coming years, supported by sound economic policies and strong private-sector engagement.

Al-Kuwari pointed out that Qatar's competitive investment environment creates opportunities for Malaysian firms in energy, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, food security, information technology, tourism, and logistics. He added that Malaysia offers attractive prospects for Qatari investors through its resilient economy, industrial capabilities, and strategic location in Southeast Asia.

The event included presentations from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), alongside business-to-business meetings between investors from both nations.

“The vision belongs to those who act decisively. Let us build that future together,” Razali said.