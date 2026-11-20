MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani has described the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany as highly significant, highlighting the depth of strategic relations between the two friendly countries and their continued development across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade and investment sectors.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Minister said the visit builds on a longstanding history of cooperation and high-level engagement between Qatar and Germany, reflecting the commitment of both countries' leaderships to strengthening bilateral relations, broadening their scope and capitalising on the economic potential and opportunities available to both sides.

He noted that the visit assumes particular importance amid ongoing changes in the global economy, which present both opportunities and challenges and underscore the need to strengthen international partnerships, diversify sources of growth, develop supply chains and explore new avenues of cooperation in priority sectors.

HE the Minister expressed hope that the visit would provide fresh momentum to economic and trade relations between the two countries and strengthen partnerships with the private sector, thereby advancing shared interests and supporting sustainable development in both nations. He revealed that bilateral trade between Qatar and Germany reached approximately USD 2.024 billion in 2025, compared with USD 1.811 billion in 2024, representing growth of 11.8 percent.

Qatari exports to Germany amounted to approximately USD 307 million in 2025, marking a 16.7 percent increase compared with the previous year, while Qatar's imports from Germany totalled around USD 1.717 billion, up 10.9 percent. Germany ranked as Qatar's 15th-largest trading partner during the same year.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani said these figures highlighted the importance of the German market to Qatar and the opportunities it offers for expanding bilateral trade, particularly given the diversity of products, goods and services that could provide a foundation for broader cooperation between the two countries.

His Excellency stressed that further strengthening economic and trade cooperation would require more intensive engagement between the business communities, greater participation by companies in trade fairs and economic forums, and increased awareness of investment opportunities in both markets. He also highlighted the importance of encouraging partnerships between Qatari and German companies and making effective use of existing frameworks and agreements to facilitate trade and investment, thereby increasing the volume of bilateral trade and diversifying its composition.

The Minister further revealed that 433 German companies are currently operating in the Qatari market. These include 136 wholly German-owned companies, 194 companies operating with joint capital, 91 companies registered with the Qatar Financial Centre and 12 companies operating under the Qatar Free Zones Authority.

He said this presence reflected the diversity of economic cooperation between the two countries and demonstrated German companies' confidence in Qatar's business environment, which offers advanced infrastructure, investment-friendly legislation and opportunities across multiple sectors.

In this context, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani also highlighted Qatar's investment presence in the German market through its stakes in several companies and economic sectors, describing this as evidence of the strength of bilateral economic relations and the diversity of their areas of cooperation.

He expressed optimism that HH the Amir's visit would further strengthen engagement between companies in both countries, encourage additional partnerships and reciprocal investments, and create opportunities for new businesses to enter each other's markets and benefit from the available investment prospects.

Regarding German investments in Qatar, he said that 48 German investment projects had been recorded between 2020 and 2026, primarily in technology, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences. These projects represented total capital investments of approximately USD 505 million and had contributed to the creation of around 989 direct jobs.

He added that 12 active investment projects involving German investors are currently being followed up, with expected capital investments exceeding QAR 432 million and anticipated operating expenditure of QAR 342 million. The projects are also expected to create approximately 319 job opportunities.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani said these indicators pointed to promising prospects for expanding German investments in Qatar, particularly in sectors aligned with the country's priorities for economic diversification, technology transfer, industrial localisation and enhancing the national economy's added value.

Addressing the potential for economic integration between Qatar and Germany, particularly in sectors where the two countries enjoy complementary competitive advantages, the Minister described this as an important opportunity to advance their mutual interests. He explained that Qatar is working to diversify its production base, strengthen its manufacturing industries and localise high-value-added industries, while Germany possesses advanced industrial and technological expertise and extensive capabilities in technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing, as well as agriculture and food industries.

He noted that these complementary strengths could provide a foundation for developing joint projects in manufacturing, advanced industrial technologies, information technology, digital transformation and food industries. Cooperation could also extend to developing innovative solutions to improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen food security.

HE the Minister emphasised that collaboration in these areas should go beyond conventional trade exchanges to encompass technology transfer, the exchange of expertise, human capital development and the establishment of joint production ventures serving the markets of both countries, as well as regional and international markets.

He added that achieving meaningful economic integration would require closer engagement between relevant government entities and the private sector, the identification of priority investment opportunities and efforts to translate these opportunities into practical projects that generate added value for both economies.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani stressed that the coming phase would require activating and further strengthening these existing mechanisms through more frequent meetings and economic events, regular gatherings between company representatives, greater promotion of investment opportunities in both countries, and encouragement of joint ventures and partnerships.

Concluding his statement to QNA, the Minister affirmed that the continued organisation of business and investment forums would help translate cooperation opportunities into tangible initiatives and projects, further strengthening the economic partnership between Qatar and Germany and opening up broader prospects for bilateral relations.

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