MENAFN - Gulf Times) An official reception ceremony accorded today for His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at Villa Borsig in Berlin, on the occasion of his state visit to the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier was among those welcoming His Highness the Amir upon his arrival at Villa Borsig.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthems of Qatar and Germany, after which HH the Amir inspected the guard of honour.

Members of the official German delegation then shook hands with HH the Amir, while members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir shook hands with the President of Germany.

HH the Amir guard of honour Villa Borsig official reception ceremony