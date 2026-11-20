MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

When people think about health care, they often think first about doctors, hospitals and medical treatments. But for many patients, one of the most important relationships in their health care journey is with a pharmacist.

That relationship has become increasingly important as health care has become more complex. A study of U.S. adults found that the prevalence of polypharmacy (commonly defined as taking five or more medications) increased over time, rising from 8.2% in 1999-2000 to 17.1% in 2017-2018. New therapies are creating tremendous opportunities to improve and extend lives, but they also require education and ongoing support.

The pharmacist's role in specialty care

Pharmacists do much more than dispense medications. They help people understand how medications fit into their broader care plan, answer questions about side effects and interactions, identify challenges that could affect adherence and often spot issues before they become bigger problems. Having a pharmacist as part of the care team is especially important for patients with chronic and complex conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other serious illnesses, particularly if they are prescribed a specialty medication.

Specialty medications are advanced treatments for many of these complex or chronic conditions that often require special handling and personalized support to help patients manage their treatment. For many patients, starting a specialty medication can feel overwhelming, particularly when a patient is also navigating a new diagnosis. For patients taking these medications, CVS Specialty pharmacy teams provide reassurance, education and practical guidance that can help patients feel more confident and prepared for what comes next.

One patient receiving treatment for hepatitis C discovered shortly after beginning therapy that she struggled to swallow the medication that had been prescribed. It may sound like a small issue, but barriers like this often determine whether a patient can successfully complete treatment. The CVS Specialty pharmacy team worked with the patient's primary care team to identify an alternative option that better met her needs, helping her stay on therapy and ultimately complete treatment successfully.

Experiences like these highlight an important reality: prescribing a medication is only the beginning. Patients must be able to access it, understand it and incorporate it into their lives.

Medication management takes a team

Medication management has become one of the most important and challenging aspects of modern health care. Many patients take multiple medications prescribed by different clinicians across different settings. Keeping those therapies aligned, helping patients understand them and identifying potential concerns requires expertise and ongoing attention.

That's why pharmacists are embedded into our care model at Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health Care Delivery, which provides team-based primary care to older adults on Medicare. The average Oak Street Health patient manages nine medications. Alongside physicians, nurse practitioners, behavioral health specialists and others, pharmacists are a key member of patients' care teams, helping them stick to treatment plans and making sure they continue to benefit from their medications over time.

Pharmacists as clinical partners in health care

When pharmacists practice at the top of their education and training, they serve as clinical partners who help patients manage increasingly complex therapies.

Health care works best when every clinician contributes their unique expertise. For pharmacists, that means a deep knowledge of medications and how patients experience them in the real world.