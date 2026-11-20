MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG Newsroom

NEWARK, N.J., November 20, 2026 /3BL/ - Ahead of Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season, the PSEG Foundation has awarded about $550,000 in combined funding to 122 nonprofits combating housing insecurity and providing basic needs in New Jersey and Long Island. This funding is part of the Neighborhood Partners Program (NPP), a long-standing initiative that provides funding to organizations serving people and creating lasting impact in our communities.

So far this year, NPP has distributed over $1 million in grants to nonprofit partners and community organizations in New Jersey and on Long Island. The housing and basic needs cohort is the second round of 2026 grant awardees, with remaining grants to be distributed to a third and final cohort next month. The first cohort of 2026 NPP grants distributed $500,000 in funding to organizations combating hunger and food insecurity. The 2026 funding is in addition to the more than $9.8 million in NPP funding that has been distributed to organizations since NPP's inception in 2014 through 2025.

Awardees in the second cohort include Family Promise Union County, which assists hundreds of families facing homelessness with shelter and housing assistance, stabilization services and everyday necessities; Joseph's House of Camden, a low-barrier homeless shelter which hosted over 400 guests for overnight stays last year alone; Turning Point Community Services, Inc., which offers workshops and training in topics like parenting, nutrition and budgeting to women experiencing homelessness and abuse; and Newark-based Returning Citizens Support Group, which reduces recidivism by preparing individuals reentering society for economic independence through access to mental health services, backpacks, professional attire and job placement.

“Through this second cohort of Neighborhood Partners Program grant funding, we are deepening our collaboration with nonprofit partners that provide essential resources and long-term assistance to children, families and individuals across our service area,” said Rick Thigpen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Citizenship of PSEG.“We are proud to partner with organizations expanding access to emergency assistance, homelessness prevention and other critical basic needs to equip residents with the resources and skills to build more stable futures.”

“The funding the PSEG Foundation is providing to nonprofit organizations in New Jersey complements our mission of strengthening quality of life and housing stability in communities across our great state,” said New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez.“DCA needs funding partners and stakeholders that have expertise in working with vulnerable populations because we can't do programs and projects alone – the need is too great and the number of communities in New Jersey is too enormous. It is incumbent on all of us to work together to make a positive difference in people's lives.”

“At Joseph's House of Camden, we believe everyone deserves safety, dignity and a place to turn”, said Colandra Coleman, Executive Director of Joseph's House of Camden.“As a low-barrier shelter, we welcome individuals who often face barriers to admission elsewhere, including people living with untreated mental illness or active addiction. Support from the PSEG Foundation will help us meet urgent basic needs through our Shelter & Service Program, providing shelter and connections to support people who might otherwise have nowhere to go. This grant helps us meet people where they are, offering compassionate care and opportunities to move toward stability.”

“Every year, men and women return home from incarceration with the hope of rebuilding their lives, reconnecting with their families, and becoming productive members of their communities. Yet, for many, the journey home begins with an immediate challenge: meeting their most basic needs,” said Edwin 'Chino' Ortiz, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Returning Citizens Support Group.“That is why we developed 'Meet'Em At The Gate.' Through this initiative, returning citizens receive a backpack filled with basic necessities, including a ShopRite gift card, undergarments, a T-shirt, a towel, and washcloths. These items may seem small to some, but for someone returning home after incarceration, they can make an immediate and meaningful difference. Oftentimes, a second chance begins with a backpack, a few basic necessities, and someone who believes in you. We recognize that this work cannot be accomplished by community organizations alone and thank the PSEG Foundation for providing funding that helps us create a community where returning citizens are welcomed.”

“Family Promise Union County's mission is to prevent and end homelessness for families with children and help them to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response,” said Peter Jacob, Executive Director of Family Promise Union County.“We are grateful to the PSEG Foundation for supporting our 'Pathways to Stability: Strengthening NJ Families Program,' which enables us to serve those with the greatest need in our community by providing emergency shelter, permanent housing, food, and connections to resources such as case management, skills development, and much more.”

The Neighborhood Partners Program reflects the PSEG Foundation's ongoing work to care for the communities served by PSEG. From the program's inception in 2014 through 2025, more than $9.8 million in funding was distributed to over 825 organizations across New Jersey and Long Island, with $8.9 million invested in New Jersey alone.

Visit our website for more information about the PSEG Foundation, the Neighborhood Partners Program, and the list of awardees.

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3) supported and fully funded by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting community well-being, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment.

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