MENAFN - 3BL) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 20, 2026 /3BL/ - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the conclusion of the fourth annual Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program, which culminated in its first in-person Finale at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town. Qualcomm also announced the winner of the 2026 Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund.

Highlights:

The 2026 program supported ten startups from nine African countries developing embodied AI and edge-computing solutions across agriculture, fish-farming, e-mobility, water purification and accessibility. Qualikeeper Investments Ltd. was selected as the 2026 Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund winner in recognition of its affordable edge-AIoT livestock intelligence platform, StocKeeper. Applications for Qualcomm Make in Africa 2027 are now open. Applicants can visit the Qualcomm website to apply.

The Finale brought the 2026 cohort together in Cape Town, where founders from across the continent presented their work as the culmination of the program. Their solutions span embodied AI and edge computing, built on Qualcomm technologies and Arduino development platforms.

The equity-free program supports early-stage African technology startups through business coaching, engineering support and intellectual property guidance. The 2026 cohort worked with Qualcomm® technologies and Arduino® development platforms, including the Arduino® UNOTM Q. Through L2Pro Africa and specialist consultation from Adams & Adams, participants gained practical support to protect and commercialize their innovations. Upon completion of the program, startups will also receive a US$5,000 stipend and reimbursement of up to US$5,000 for one full utility patent application.

“The Qualcomm Make in Africa program reflects the strength of Africa's growing innovation ecosystem and the extraordinary potential and achievements of its entrepreneurs,” said Wassim Chourbaji, SVP and President of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Qualcomm France S.A.R.L.“By providing access to Qualcomm technologies, Arduino's development platforms, mentorship, and ecosystem support, we help founders transform bold ideas into scalable embodied AI solutions that deliver real-world impact in a cost- and energy-efficient manner. Through the Social Impact Fund, we are proud to support a startup whose innovation demonstrates exceptional promise to improve lives and create lasting social and economic impact across Africa.”

“The ten startups in this year's Qualcomm Make in Africa cohort are demonstrating how machine learning and edge technologies can be applied to solve practical challenges across a wide range of industries,” said Sudeepto Roy, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated.“Throughout the program, they have advanced their prototypes while developing a stronger understanding of intellectual property and the path from invention to commercialization. Their progress is an exciting example of the technical talent and entrepreneurial ambition emerging across Africa.”

Government and industry partners also underscored the program's role in advancing connectivity and local innovation across the continent.

Through the 2026 Abuja Declaration on Meaningful Connectivity for Africa, ATU Member States have reaffirmed their collective commitment to accelerating digital inclusion and ensuring that all Africans can meaningfully participate in the digital economy. The innovators selected for this year's Qualcomm Make in Africa cohort demonstrate how this vision can be translated into tangible impact, harnessing artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity and other emerging technologies to develop locally relevant solutions that address real-world challenges and improve lives across African communities," said Martial Dhossa, Deputy Director, Radiocommunications, African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund winner:

The Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund gives one startup from each Qualcomm Make in Africa cohort a grant to support an especially compelling social impact use case, helping it further develop and deploy its solution, measure its impact and accelerate scale.

Qualikeeper was announced as the winner of the 2026 Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund. It will receive an equity-free US$75,000 grant and tailored technical support to help scale its solution and expand its impact.

“ Qualikeeper was selected in recognition of its vision, ingenuity and dedication to strengthening animal health and farmer livelihoods among livestock-dependent communities in resource constrained environments. By combining technological innovation with a clear focus on real-world impact, the team is demonstrating the potential of African entrepreneurship to address important challenges and create lasting value for communities,” said Erica Ciaraldi, Manager, Government Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated.“We are delighted to recognize their achievements through the Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund. We look forward to seeing how they continue to grow their AIoT livestock monitoring system, reach new communities and expand their impact across Africa and beyond.”

Looking ahead: Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program 2027

Building on the success of the program, applications for the 2027 Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program are now open. Further information and application details are available at:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm DragonwingTM products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm and Wireless Reach are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Arduino is a trademark or registered trademark of Arduino S.r.l.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Clare Conley, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: [email protected]

Brett Simpson, Investor RelationsPhone: 1-858-658-4813Email: [email protected]