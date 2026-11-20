MENAFN - 3BL) COLUMBUS, Ohio, November 20, 2026 /3BL/ - KeyBank celebrated the grand opening of its new, full-service branch in downtown Columbus on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The new state-of-the-art branch, Columbus Central, is located in the heart of the city at 175 S. 3St.

“We are so proud to open our new branch in one of the city's most dynamic and vibrant areas,” said Lara DeLeone, KeyBank Central Ohio Market President.“This new location positions us to build on our long history in Columbus and the chance to better serve our clients and deepen our relationships with the community, local businesses and organizations we support.”

As part of the opening of this new branch, KeyBank closed its original Downtown Columbus branch located at 88 E. Broad St.

This new, upscale, centrally located branch will benefit Key clients in many ways:

Convenient, highly visible location Proximity to clients and businesses Modern, open branch layout ADA compliant, improving accessibility for both current and new clients

During the grand opening, the KeyBank Foundation donated $150,000 to Community Shelter Board (CSB). Grant dollars will support the organization's mission to end family homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County by 2031.

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CSB's Targeted Family Homelessness Prevention strategy connects families with community resources and prevention specialists who tailor assistance to each family's circumstances. This can include mediating issues with landlords, host families or friends or helping families identify new housing when necessary.

“Family homelessness is complex and many times hidden within and from the community. CSB believes declaring an end to family homelessness is timely and needed and doable. KeyBank Foundation's generous $150,000 investment reflects a resonate alignment for families across Columbus and Franklin County,” said Shannon TL Isom, CSB President and CEO.“When we end family homelessness we end child homelessness; and we achieve an overarching benefit of a safe and healthy community for all of us. This partnership reflects community commitment and collective action which is necessary to achieve the goal of ending family homelessness by 2031.”

KeyBank also donated $15,000 to Academy for Urban Scholars (AUS) to advance their mission of providing underserved youth with a rigorous academic experience, holistic support, and career-focused pathways that empower them to thrive in school, work and life.

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Columbus branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

Clients do not need to take any action as all accounts will be transferred automatically to the new location. They can continue to bank at any KeyBank location they choose.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

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