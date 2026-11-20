MENAFN - 3BL) Southern Company

Southern Company Gas recently piloted an innovative aerial LiDAR technology for methane emissions detection to evaluate whether the solution could enhance emissions detection, support system integrity efforts and improve operational reliability for transmission and storage assets.

An Innovative Solution

Montana-based Bridger Photonics uses its patented airborne Gas Mapping LiDARTM system to detect, locate and quantify methane emissions across oil and gas production, midstream and utility assets.

Mounted on aircraft, the company's LiDAR technology scans large areas from the air, measuring methane concentrations and generating high-resolution plume imagery with precise GPS coordinates. The system can pinpoint leak locations to within a few feet and provide quantified emission rates, enabling operators to prioritize repairs, reduce product loss, improve safety and support regulatory compliance.

Pilot Summary

Conducted in the Nicor Gas service territory, the pilot surveyed over 1,100 miles of gas transmission pipeline and more than 500 storage wells. A manual survey of an infrastructure footprint of this magnitude could take up to four months, while data collection was completed in just five days using Bridger's technology.

The Gas Technology Institute (GTI) partnered with Southern Company Gas during the pilot to further evaluate leak localization and emissions flow-rate accuracy.

Pilot Results

Bridger Photonics successfully surveyed a large footprint of transmission and storage infrastructure, suggesting that aerial methane detection could effectively complement existing leak detection and integrity programs. The pilot provided additional visibility into emissions across geographically dispersed assets and generated insights that helped prioritize follow-up inspections and maintenance activities.

“We are always eager to explore new technologies that can enhance safety and operational efficiency in the gas business,” said LaTisha Crumbly, manager of operations support programs for Southern Company Gas.“We believe aerial monitoring utilizing LiDAR technology has the potential to become a significant part of our broader emissions management strategy.”

“This pilot demonstrated how emerging technologies can help us gain visibility across a large asset footprint more quickly and efficiently,” said Joanne Mello, vice president for pipeline safety operations and environmental for Southern Company Gas.“That visibility supports better operational decision-making and helps us focus resources where they can have the greatest impact.”

Post-survey deliverables included actionable emissions data for methane management programs, supporting Southern Company Gas' efforts to implement emissions reporting aligned with the Veritas initiative. Lead by GTI, the initiative aims to provide credible, consistent and transparent methods for quantifying and reducing methane leaks across the natural gas supply chain.