MENAFN - 3BL) By Kristy Williams

This past Hispanic Heritage Month, Juntos Unidos hosted a month of events and celebrations, including a speaker session with radio personality and journalist Honey German.

These moments of connection are why Juntos Unidos was created: to bring together employees from across the business to celebrate their culture and peers.

The employee business resource group (EBRG) spans corporate offices, retail stores, distribution centers, and workshops, led by Diana Costescu, Director, Talent Acquisition, and Yolanda Ramos-Giraldo, Manager, Global Mobility. However, after two years at the helm, they are transitioning leadership to Viviana Narvaez, Senior Manager, Digital Engineering, and Patricia Ramirez, Manager, Asset Project Management, as part of Tapestry's EBRG leadership rotation program.

So, we sat down with the four leaders to discuss what it takes to run Juntos Unidos, the group's accomplishments, and what they're looking forward to next.

“I'm really proud of the recognition that we've given to our colleagues in the workshop, distribution centers, and just bringing them into our community as much as we can,” says Costescu.“They get to step away from their work and really honor their heritage and be honored.”

Ramos-Giraldo points to the mixers Juntos Unidos hosts.“We always make sure there's a game,” she says.“People are having a good time, people are meeting other people, and they're getting that sense of community.”

To connect with colleagues who operate on different schedules, Juntos Unidos offers community-building events outside of working hours. The group hosts a book club, where participants discuss titles by Latinx authors, while other members take Spanish Duolingo lessons together.

EBRG involvement is also a way to build skills.“You'll definitely stretch as a member of an EBRG and have to work with others and really collaborate and plan your time and delegate and execute,” Costescu says. Incoming co-lead Ramirez says her circle has widened:“I've met so many people that I would have never otherwise in so many different parts of the business.”

Juntos also offers Ramirez a space to become comfortable with public speaking and come out of her shell.“EBRGs give our co-leads and pillar leads an opportunity to stretch in a very different way. We're all figuring it out together,” says Costescu.

The incoming co-leads say they're building on what Costescu and Ramos-Giraldo have built.“Diana and Yolanda have done great work the past two years,” says Ramirez.

Narvaez is looking forward to including more countries in the group's events and activities.“We come in every shape, shade and color, and we have such a diverse culture we can bring to light.”

“I hope I can make a bigger impact,” says Narvaez.“I have a lot of ideas.”

Ramirez wants to meet co-leads from other EBRGs and plan more collaborative events.“Finding the right ways to communicate all together, it's not easy because everybody has such different job functions,” she says.“But [it's about] making sure they feel supported while also being able to bring in more people who are like willing to help or understand what we're doing and who we are.”

For anyone interested in joining an EBRG, Ramirez says membership is flexible.“Membership doesn't require anything other than, you see our notifications. When you want to join, you join.”