MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: An official reception ceremony was held today for the Amir of the State of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at Villa Borsig in Berlin, on the occasion of his state visit to the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.President of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier was at the forefront of those welcoming His Highness upon his arrival at Villa Borsig.The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthems of Qatar and Germany, after which HH the amir inspected the guard of honor. Afterwards, members of the official German delegation shook hands with HH the amir, and the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness shook hands with HE the President of Germany.