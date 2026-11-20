MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Friday with the Mayor of Berlin HE Kai Wegner during His Highness's visit to the City Hall.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, in addition to matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Earlier, HH the Amir visited the Brandenburg Gate, accompanied by HE the Berlin Mayor, who briefed His Highness on Berlin's most prominent historical buildings and landmarks