MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Friday morning with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at Villa Borsig in Berlin.

During the meeting, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at visiting the Federal Republic of Germany at the invitation of HE the German President, saying the visit builds on the history of reciprocal visits and reflects Qatar's commitment to developing their strategic partnership.His Highness thanked HE the President and the federal government for their warm welcome and hospitality, underscored the Qatar-Germany relations, and highlighted Qatar's interest in holding the first round of the joint strategic dialogue to advance cooperation across various fields and coordinate diplomatic positions.

HH the Amir noted that both countries share a commitment to mediation, supporting dialogue between conflicting parties, and providing international development and humanitarian assistance, expressing appreciation for Germany's positions on various issues and its positive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

His Highness voiced confidence that the talks would provide an opportunity to further develop bilateral relations and strengthen diplomatic and economic coordination, opening broader prospects for cooperation in the coming years.

For his part, HE the German President welcomed HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at receiving him in Berlin and hope that the visit would strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

His Excellency praised the progress in bilateral relations and expressed his desire to deepen and expand the close partnership between Germany and Qatar at all levels, building on their shared economic and security interests.

HE the German President also noted the two countries' commitment to respecting international law and resolving disputes peacefully, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomatic efforts in promoting regional and international security and stability.

The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it, particularly in trade, industry, energy and investment, as well as exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the German side, attendees included HE Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Stefan Rouenhoff, HE State Secretary and Head of the Office of the Federal President Dorte Dinger, and several senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and HE the German President held a bilateral meeting to discuss ways to strengthen friendship between the two countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.