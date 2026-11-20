Bangladesh Sets Target For Homegrown Satellite PM
Dhaka: Bangladesh aims to launch a satellite built by its own scientists within three years, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Thursday.
Speaking at the opening of the National Aero-Genius Competition in northern Lalmonirhat district, Rahman said work on the project has already begun.
He further said that the government aims to establish Bangladesh as a major aviation hub in the region by 2034.
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