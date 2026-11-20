MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The European Union and the United Kingdom have pledged to strengthen cooperation on major international challenges, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East and global economic security, following their second bilateral summit in Brussels on November 20, 2026.

In a joint statement, the two sides pledged to continue providing political, economic, financial, military, humanitarian and diplomatic assistance to Kyiv, while strengthening sanctions against Moscow and supporting efforts towards a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Developments in the Middle East and threats to maritime security also featured prominently in the discussions with EU and UK calling for sustained humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

They reiterated their support for a two-state solution and expressed concern over regional tensions involving Iran, including attacks on countries in the region and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

They also condemned "Houthi military escalation in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia" and attacks on "civilian shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait," stressing the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and international maritime security.

On the economic front, the two sides agreed to establish a Dialogue on Economic Security to coordinate policies and address vulnerabilities in critical supply chains.

Their cooperation will focus on areas including steel, electric vehicles, critical raw materials and emerging technologies, alongside efforts to counter technology leakage and protect critical infrastructure.

They also pledged to strengthen international trade cooperation and promote global financial stability.

Artificial intelligence, climate action and the energy transition were also identified as important areas for international cooperation.

The EU and UK said they would work together to harness AI's economic potential while promoting its safe and responsible development.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement, global biodiversity goals and accelerating the transition towards cleaner energy.

The summit underscored the two sides' intention to deepen their strategic partnership in response to growing geopolitical and economic challenges, with closer coordination on security, diplomacy, trade and environmental priorities forming part of their shared agenda.