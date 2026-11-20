MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow/Kiev: Russian forces executed a massive overnight attack across Ukraine that hit military-industrial facilities, logistics hubs, energy and transport infrastructure, and port facilities, as per Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday.

In Kiev and the surrounding region, the Russian military reportedly hit a powder metallurgy plant producing solid rocket fuel, a strike drone assembly facility, and a site linked to the production of FP-7 Flamingo cruise missiles. Bridges used to transport military equipment to combat zones in Donbas were also damaged.

Other targets included electrical substations in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions, a thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk, and the Zatoka road-rail bridge in Odesa region. Russia also claimed to have destroyed a cargo ship carrying military supplies bound for Odesa.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were killed and 15 injured in the capital, with three bridges over the Dnipro River and an infrastructure facility damaged. In Lviv, two people were killed and 10 injured, while a railway station was damaged.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Russia had launched about 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles overnight. The Energy Ministry reported strikes on key energy facilities, causing power outages in 11 regions.

Meanwhile, Luhansk regional head Leonid Pasechnik said a separate Ukrainian strike on a high-rise building in Luhansk killed three civilians and left others trapped under rubble. Enditem