MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: Juan Mata, former World Cup champion with Spain and UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, announced that he will be hanging his boots and retiring from professional football at age 38 on Wednesday.

Mata, who most recently played for Australian club Melbourne Victory, was part of Spain's victorious squads at the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship. At club level, he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea, as well as the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester United.

"Football will never leave my life," Mata said.

"There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development.

"I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer," he added.

Mata began his career in Real Madrid's youth system before joining Valencia in 2007, scoring 46 goals in 174 appearances for the club.

He moved to Chelsea in August 2011, spending two and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge and twice being named the club's Player of the Year before joining Manchester United in January 2014.

The Spaniard made 285 appearances and scored 51 goals for United before moving to Turkish club Galatasaray. He subsequently played for Japan's Vissel Kobe and Australian sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career, Juan! Everyone at United wishes you all the best in your next steps," Manchester United said in a statement.

Away from the pitch, Mata was among the founders of Common Goal, an initiative that encourages football players and other stakeholders to pledge 1 percent of their salaries to projects promoting social change.