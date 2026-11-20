MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding has concluded an extensive promotional tour of Japan, visiting five universities and several cultural and publishing institutions in Tokyo and Osaka to strengthen Arabic-Japanese translation and encourage participation in its 2027 edition.

Japanese has been selected as one of the languages of the 2027 edition, marking the second time it has been included since the award was established.

The delegation comprised Director General Dr Mohammed Hamed Al-Ahmari, Executive Director Engineer Labib Al-Nahhas, Media Officer Abdulrahman AlMarri, Head of Translation Department Dr Mujab Al-Imam, and Steering Committee member Dr Hassan Helmy.

They were accompanied by the award's advisers for the tour, Dr Kaoru Yamamoto, Maysara Afifi and Khaldoun Al-Azhari. During its visit to Keio University, the delegation met academics and translators at the Sheikh Fatima Centre for Arabic Language Education, discussing the experience of specialists working between the two languages.

At the University of Tokyo's Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, the delegation introduced the award's vision, mission and objectives and explored opportunities for academic cooperation, particularly encouraging researchers and institutions involved in Arabic-Japanese translation to participate in the upcoming edition.

A major highlight was the academic seminar at Waseda University. The seminar highlighted the translation of four major Arabic works into Japanese over the past seven decades: the Holy Quran, One Thousand and One Nights, Ibn Khaldun's Muqaddimah, and the travel accounts of Ibn Battuta. Together, these translations comprise 32 volumes.

The delegation also visited Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, where discussions focused on strengthening academic and cultural exchanges, addressing challenges facing translators and supporting ongoing translation projects. It also met Arabic-language students, who presented a scene from an Arabic play about the return of the famous Muslim traveller Ibn Battuta to his homeland after 25 years.

Other stops in Tokyo included the Japan-Arab Association, established in 1958, the Japan Foundation, established in 1972 under the Japanese Foreign Ministry, and Kawade Shobo Publishing House, one of Japan's oldest publishers, founded in 1886.

Representatives of the Japan Foundation expressed appreciation for the inclusion of Japanese in the 2027 edition and affirmed their readiness to support efforts to expand the award's presence among Japanese cultural and academic institutions.

The delegation also held a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, attended by representatives of major Japanese media organisations, including Jiji Press and Fuji Television. In Osaka, the delegation visited the National Museum of Ethnology and Osaka University, where it met researchers and academics specialising in Arabic language, literature and Middle Eastern studies to discuss opportunities for further cultural and intellectual cooperation.