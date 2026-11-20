MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be Misty to foggy at places at first, moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at North at late night.

Wind inshore will be variable, mainly Northwesterly - Southwesterly 05 - 15 KT

Offshore, it will be Northwesterly 08 - 18 KT, reaches 22 KT at North at late night.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT, Rises to 5 FT at North at late night, while offshore will be 3 - 5 FT, Rises to 7 FT at North at late night.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 KM / 1 KM or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5 - 10 KM.