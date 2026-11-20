MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has highlighted a range of child-friendly recreational facilities across parks and beaches, designed to encourage physical activity, exploration, learning and social interaction.

In a social media post marking World Children's Day, the Ministry showcased facilities catering to children's needs across different age groups, combining play, education and accessibility while providing families with recreational destinations.

Among the featured attractions is Children's Street, an interactive space that combines play and learning.According to the Ministry, the facility is designed to develop children's skills, independence and self-confidence while raising awareness of road safety through interactive activities.

The Ministry said the space offers hands-on experiences that combine fun, creativity and knowledge, allowing children to learn through practical activities.

At Al Khor Bicycle Park, the Ministry highlighted safe cycling tracks designed for bicycles and scooters, as well as dedicated spaces for adults to walk and cycle.The park also features children's play areas, green spaces for sitting and relaxation, and free bicycles available for children in various sizes, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry stated that the inclusive play facilities at Al Qatifiya Park, which are designed for children with disabilities to provide a safe and accessible recreational environment.

It said the facilities and interactive activities encourage inclusion and participation while supporting the development of children's motor, sensory and social skills.The Ministry further pointed to recreational facilities across various parks and beaches, including integrated play areas and amenities catering to children of different age groups.

These family-friendly spaces encourage children to stay physically active, explore and interact, while contributing to quality of life and providing enjoyable experiences for families.