MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Montreal, Canada: Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, headed the delegation of the State of Qatar to the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada,from November 19 to 20, 2026.

The session was convened specifically to elect four States to fill the additional seats created on the ICAO Council following an amendment to the Chicago Convention that increased its membership from 36 to 40 States.

The election was held to complete the membership of the expanded Council expansion broadens representation of Member States on the Council and strengthens their participation in ICAO's work and in shaping international civil aviation policy.

This supports cooperation among States and helps the air transport sector develop and respond to evolving needs.

In November 2017, the State of Qatar ratified the protocol amending Article 50(a) of the Chicago Convention, which provided for an increase in the ICAO Council's membership.

Qatar's ratification affirmed its support for broader representation on the Council and for strengthening ICAO's role in international civil aviation.