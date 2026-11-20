Amir Visits Central Memorial Of The Victims Of War In Berlin
Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Central Memorial of the Victims of War in the German capital, Berlin, today.
His Highness viewed the commemorative sculpture housed within the monument.
His Highness was accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, as well as the members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment