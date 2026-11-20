MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Central Memorial of the Victims of War in the German capital, Berlin, today.

His Highness viewed the commemorative sculpture housed within the monument.

His Highness was accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, as well as the members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.