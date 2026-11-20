MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, November 20 (QNA) - The Film Committee at Media City Qatar signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with partners in Egypt and Jordan, marking a step towards achieving its vision of building a globally competitive regional film industry anchored in the State of Qatar.

The Committee also signed an MoU with Shasha, a platform specialising in production and digital streaming in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

These partnerships connect production incentives with cross-border collaboration, talent development and investment, creating new opportunities to produce films across the Arab world and bring Arab stories to global audiences.

Announced at the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the bilateral MoUs establish frameworks supporting the regional reach of the Qatar Screen Production Incentive (QSPI), opening new opportunities for cross-border film productions and strengthening cultural and economic ties among the countries involved.

The agreements also provide a foundation for cooperation on production incentives, filming locations, talent development and industry promotion, connecting Qatar's growing production ecosystem with creative expertise and resources across the Arab world.

The partnerships build on the launch of QSPI in 2025, with the programme's first pilot productions beginning to demonstrate tangible results. Three major productions are currently benefiting from the incentive, including one being produced for a leading global streaming platform.

These productions have created more than 500 local jobs and generated business across several economic sectors in Qatar, including hospitality, transport, security and logistics.

In this context, HE Chairman of the Film Committee Hassan Abdulla Al Thawadi said: "Our ambition is to build a film industry in the State of Qatar whose growth creates opportunity across the region. These partnerships are an important step towards that vision, bringing our countries' talent, expertise and locations into closer collaboration, giving filmmakers more opportunities to bring their stories to the screen.

"By working together with Egypt and Jordan, we can strengthen the connection between our creative industries, attract more production investment and develop skills that support lasting growth. This is central to the State of Qatar's role as a regional production hub and to our commitment to helping stories from the Arab world reach global audiences."

Under the regional framework, eligible production expenditure incurred in partner countries may be recognised as qualifying expenditure under QSPI.

Up to 25 percent of a production's total qualifying expenditure may be incurred in approved partner countries, provided that the production remains financially, legally and creatively connected to Qatar, including by completing post-production in the country. Eligibility remains subject to the applicable QSPI guidelines and approvals.

Developed in collaboration with the relevant national film partners in each country, the MoUs reflect shared priorities and identify opportunities tailored to the nature of each country's film industry. Areas of cooperation include production support, skills development, joint promotion and cultural exchange.

The three-year partnership with the Egypt Film Commission, part of Egyptian Media Production City, sets out areas for cooperation on filming locations, production support and workforce development under the regional QSPI framework.

A joint committee will coordinate location scouting and the issuance of necessary filming permits, as well as training opportunities, workshops and promotional activities. The MoU aims to facilitate eligible filming in Egypt within the QSPI framework.

Similarly, the MoU signed with the Royal Film Commission - Jordan focuses on production support and workforce development, including cooperation under the regional QSPI framework.

Areas of cooperation include location scouting, coordination on filming permits, training crews and service providers, and the exchange of industry-related information within the limits permitted by applicable regulations.

The one-year partnership also provides a foundation for joint promotion and cultural initiatives, with the potential to develop additional audiovisual co-production arrangements between the two countries.

The Qatar Screen Production Incentive is a cornerstone of the Film Committee's vision to develop a sustainable production ecosystem connected to global markets, anchored in Qatar and extending across the Middle East and North Africa.

Launched during the Doha Film Festival 2025, the programme offers a base cash rebate of 40 percent on qualifying production expenditure, alongside additional incentives of up to 10 percent, subject to the programme's applicable guidelines and approvals.

The programme's regional framework strengthens Qatar's position as a regional film production hub by enabling Qatar-based productions to benefit from approved filming locations, talent and production capabilities available in participating countries.

The second edition of Doha Industry Days also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Film Committee at Media City Qatar and Shasha, a platform specialising in production and digital streaming in GCC countries, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development, financing and production of premium Arabic content, while expanding opportunities for its distribution and access to global audiences.

The Film Committee confirmed a multi-million-dollar investment commitment over three years to co-finance original Arabic productions, including scripted and unscripted content.

The partnership aims to support the production of premium Arabic content with strong commercial potential, further strengthening Qatar's position and role as a leading regional hub for film and television production.

The initiative will operate under a flexible investment model, allowing both parties to identify suitable projects and jointly finance them, with each project assessed individually.

The collaboration aims to support the production of at least four projects during the partnership period, while encouraging productions to benefit from Qatar's growing production ecosystem and the Qatar Screen Production Incentive.

In this context, HE Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar Hassan Abdulla Al Thawadi affirmed that the partnership reflected the commitment to supporting exceptional Arab storytelling and expanding opportunities for regional stories to reach wider audiences around the world.

He noted that, by combining strategic investment, production incentives, partnerships with industry stakeholders and talent development, the Committee continued to strengthen the foundations supporting a sustainable film and television production sector in Qatar, contributing to the broader growth of the Arabic content industry.

Under the agreement, Shasha intends to establish an official presence in Doha and explore additional opportunities for content development and production in collaboration with production companies and creative talent in Qatar.

Through these initiatives, the Film Committee at Media City Qatar seeks to attract investment, create new opportunities for production crews and service providers, and develop sustainable production capabilities that help bring Arab stories to audiences around the world.