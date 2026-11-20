MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz witnessed the signing ceremony of several agreements between the governments of the two countries at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Friday.

HH the Amir and HE the German Chancellor witnessed the signing of an agreement on security cooperation between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, and an agreement on security cooperation between Qatar's Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior.

They also witnessed the signing of a military cooperation agreement between the two countries and a letter of intent between Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Germany's Federal Foreign Office on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and dispute settlement.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

A number of Their Excellencies German ministers and senior officials also attended.