MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz held an official talks session at the Federal Chancellery in the capital Berlin on Friday afternoon.

During the talks, they discussed relations between the two friendly countries and prospects for developing them, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and energy.

The talks also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them developments in the Middle East.

The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the German side, the session was attended by HE Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt; HE State Secretary and Federal Government Spokesperson Stefan Cornelius; HE State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office Dr. Geza Andreas von Geyr; HE Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor Dr. Gunter Sautter; HE Economic and Financial Advisor to the Federal Chancellor Dr. Levin Holle; and a number of senior officials.

Prior to the talks, HH the Amir and HE the German Chancellor held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it.