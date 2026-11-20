MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar regards Germany as an important partner, and that the two countries share a friendship spanning decades.

In joint press statements with HE Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Friday, HH the Amir expressed his hope that their discussions would contribute to developing the economic partnership and strengthening consultations on issues of mutual interest in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples.

HH the Amir explained that the discussions covered the fields of economy, investment, energy, industry, technology, security and defense.

His Highness noted that Qatar's long-term investments in Germany reflect its confidence in the strength of the German economy and its industrial expertise, while the contribution of German companies to Qatar's development projects reflects the depth of the partnership between the two countries.

HH the Amir said that cooperation in the energy sector is based on trust and commitment, and supports security of supply and market stability.

His Highness pointed to opportunities to expand the partnership in scientific research, technology and advanced industries, and to the role of strategic dialogue in enhancing coordination and following up on cooperation priorities.

HH the Amir added that he discussed regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, with HE the Chancellor and that they affirmed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and international law, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues.

They also discussed the Palestinian cause and the humanitarian situation in the region, stressing the need to protect civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and continue efforts to de-escalate tensions.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his pleasure at meeting HE the Chancellor and thanked him for the invitation and warm reception, wishing the Federal Republic of Germany and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the German Chancellor praised the success of his visit to Doha last February, explaining that Friday's discussions followed up on what the two sides had agreed during that visit regarding deepening their partnership.

His Excellency affirmed that Qatar and Germany are strong partners for one another, and that they seek to build a comprehensive partnership and are making tangible progress together, pointing to a number of agreements to be signed in various fields.

HE the German Chancellor commended the State of Qatar's role in mediation between parties to conflicts, noting that teams from the two countries are in constant contact regarding related diplomatic efforts.

He affirmed that strong, long-term partnerships become increasingly important in times of instability, and that Qatar and Germany are working to build such a partnership, noting that both sides recognize they can achieve more by working together.

The joint press statements were attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

A number of Their Excellencies German ministers and senior officials also attended.