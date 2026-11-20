MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: On the sidelines of the visit by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Johann Wadephul on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, in particular the ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.