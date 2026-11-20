(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan called upon the beverage industry to strengthen India's position as a global centre for manufacturing, innovation and exports, while creating greater value from Indian agricultural produce.



Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, addressing IBA's National Beverage Conclave 2026 in New Delhi



Delivering the keynote address at the National Beverage Conclave 2026, organised by the Indian Beverage Association, Shri Paswan linked the sector's future to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Sapt Dhara vision, particularly its emphasis on manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, and technology and innovation.



The Minister encouraged beverage manufacturers to strengthen procurement linkages with Indian farmers and explore the commercial potential of traditional beverages such as sattu, jaljeera and aam panna. He urged established manufacturers, emerging entrepreneurs and research institutions to collaborate on developing Indian-origin products capable of competing in international markets.



Welcoming both domestic enterprise and international investment, Shri Paswan emphasised that global companies manufacturing and innovating in India, as well as Indian entrepreneurs developing new products, contribute to the country's industrial growth.



He also stressed the importance of product quality, consumer confidence and responsible manufacturing in building a globally competitive beverage industry.



In the opening address Shri C.K. Jaipuria, President, IBA emphasized the beverage sector's potential to reduce wastage and support farmers. The Conclave comes at a pivotal moment for the beverage sector, as rising incomes, health-conscious consumer choices, and digital commerce expansion continue to reshape the market. There is a need for stronger industry-government collaboration to unlock growth across the value chain, from agriculture and processing to exports and sustainability.



In his vote of thanks Shri S.R. Goenka, Vice-President, IBA underlined the challenges posed by counterfeit products and negative perceptions of the industry. He urged participants to treat the Conclave as a learning platform and emphasized the need for coordinated fiscal efforts, infrastructure, and digitalisation to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of India's beverage sector.



Earlier in her welcome remarks Dr. Gunveena Chadha, Secretary General, IBA highlighted the sector requires a well-defined structural roadmap to navigate evolving market dynamics. Government support and policy guidance will play a key role in helping the industry overcome challenges and unlock its full potential.



About IBA

The Indian Beverage Association represents leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers operating in India, working collaboratively on sustainability, public health, and industry standards.