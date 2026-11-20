(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Takshashila University held its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on November 19, marking an important milestone in its academic journey. The highlight of the occasion was the conferment of honorary doctorates (Honoris Causa) on Padma Bhushan awardee and celebrated playback singer K. S. Chithra and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Tamil writer and screenwriter S. Ramakrishnan, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to music, literature and cinema.

Takshashila University's 2nd Convocation



The ceremony was presided over by Shri M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor of Takshashila University. Dato' Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, former Executive Director of UN-Habitat and former Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was the Chief Guest, while His Excellency U Aye Min Htwe, Ambassador of Myanmar to India, attended as the Special Guest.



The proceedings began with the academic procession, Tamil Thai Vazhthu and ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr. S. Senthil, Registrar, delivered the welcome address, followed by the presentation of the University's Annual Report by Dr. Vivek Inder Kochhar, Vice-Chancellor, highlighting its academic progress, research initiatives and infrastructure development.



Addressing the gathering, Shri M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor of Takshashila University, said,“A university's true achievement lies not only in the degrees it awards but also in the values, knowledge and sense of responsibility it instils in its students. As we celebrate our second convocation, we are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments. Honouring distinguished personalities such as K. S. Chithra and S. Ramakrishnan also reflects our belief in recognising excellence and inspiring future generations to pursue their aspirations with dedication and purpose.”



A total of 312 graduates, comprising 310 undergraduate and postgraduate students and two Ph.D. scholars, received their degrees across various disciplines. Recognising academic excellence, the University also awarded 19 gold medals and four silver medals, presented by the Chief Guest, Special Guest and Chancellor.



The awardees to Honorary Doctorate Recipients:

K. S. Chithra

With a career spanning nearly five decades, K. S. Chithra has contributed extensively to Indian music through playback singing across multiple languages and Carnatic music. She has also inspired and mentored emerging singing talent through television programmes such as Vijay TV's Super Singer.



S. Ramakrishnan

S. Ramakrishnan has made significant contributions to contemporary Tamil literature and cinema through novels, short stories, plays and screenplays. His writing explores diverse dimensions of culture, society and human relationships, bringing literary depth to contemporary narratives.



The ceremony was attended by the University's Pro-Chancellors, Dr. D. Nila Priyadharshini and Shri D. Rajarajan, along with the deans, senior officials, faculty members, graduates, parents and other guests. Dr. S. Gopalakannan, Controller of Examinations, delivered the vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.



The second convocation reaffirmed Takshashila University's commitment to academic excellence and its vision of nurturing skilled, responsible and socially conscious individuals.