Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two discussed the need to end the war in Sudan, while Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of a humanitarian truce, durable peace, and transition to a civilian government.

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