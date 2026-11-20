MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released results from a survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances. The Senior Financial Officer Survey is used by the Board to obtain information about banks' reserve balance management strategies and practices, their expectations around the size of their balance sheets and deposit balances their activity in money markets, and their views on other matters, such as operations on weekends and holidays.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between September 18, 2026, and September 28, 2026, and includes responses from banks that held around three-fourths of total banking system reserve balances at the time of the survey.

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