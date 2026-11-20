Artificial intelligence is moving deeper into medicine, and cancer care is emerging as an important area of application. Machine learning models are being used to detect cancer earlier, help doctors select treatments, and monitor patients for signs of recurrence. Increasingly, these capabilities are being developed around a simple blood sample.

The companies building large AI models are pushing further into the field as well. Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) recently outlined how its Claude models are being incorporated into real-world drug development programs. In one example, six scientists at Generate Biomedicines used Claude Code to redesign a component of CAR T-cell therapy. The new design, about 70% shorter than the standard version, produced roughly 10 times as many receptors in lab tests and killed tumor cells more efficiently.

Meanwhile, blood-based cancer testing is moving beyond development and into commercialization. Tests are already available for colorectal cancer screening, multi-cancer early detection, and monitoring tumor DNA after a diagnosis. Newer approaches, including infrared spectroscopy, are also being developed to detect multiple cancer types from a single blood draw. Here are five stocks to take a closer look at.

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a healthcare technology company integrating pharmacy, laboratory, and telemedicine operations through its EinsteinRx AI platform. Its Helomics subsidiary operates a CLIA-certified precision oncology laboratory in Pittsburgh, built around the ChemoFx assay, which evaluates how a patient's live tumor cells respond to different chemotherapy agents. The company is now looking to expand its cancer diagnostics capabilities through blood-based testing and artificial intelligence.

DataMEDS has agreed to acquire certain assets from Todos Medical, including its Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis (TBIA) cancer testing platform and three tests: TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer, and TM-C1 for colorectal cancer. The acquisition introduces another approach to cancer detection that could complement Helomics' existing precision oncology capabilities.

TBIA uses Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy to analyze the biochemical characteristics of blood plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells. The platform digitizes the resulting data and applies machine learning to identify patterns that may distinguish healthy individuals from patients with cancer. Rather than relying exclusively on individual biomarkers detected through antibodies, the technology analyzes broader biochemical signatures. This approach could eventually support the detection of multiple cancer types and disease states using a single blood draw.

DataMEDS plans to install the spectroscopy platform at Helomics, where it can draw on the laboratory's existing infrastructure and oncologist network. The company intends to correlate TBIA results with biopsy and imaging data, conduct validation work, and pursue a commercial launch as a laboratory-developed test. It also sees potential for subsequent FDA submissions as the platform and its applications advance. The agreement additionally includes Todos Medical's license for the LymPro Alzheimer's diagnostic blood test.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is developing blood-based diagnostics across the cancer care continuum, including its Shield test for colorectal cancer screening. FDA-approved in 2024, Shield analyzes cell-free DNA for genetic and epigenetic changes associated with cancer. Guardant also offers precision oncology tests that help guide treatment decisions in patients with advanced cancer. Its third-quarter 2026 Shield volume reached approximately 83,000 tests, up 246% year over year, highlighting the growing adoption of blood-based screening.

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) is focused on multi-cancer early detection through its Galleri test, which analyzes cell-free DNA from a single blood sample for cancer-associated methylation patterns. Machine learning helps identify potential cancer signals and predict their likely tissue of origin, guiding follow-up testing. Galleri is designed to detect signals associated with more than 50 cancer types, including cancers without widely recommended routine screening programs. GRAIL reported more than 56,000 tests in the third quarter of 2026, approximately 24% above the prior-year period, while an FDA advisory committee recently voted in favor of the test's safety, effectiveness, and overall benefit-risk profile.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) approaches cancer diagnostics through molecular residual disease testing. Its Signatera platform uses tumor-specific genetic information to track circulating tumor DNA in a patient's blood following a cancer diagnosis. This allows physicians to monitor for molecular signs of residual disease or recurrence that may not yet be visible through conventional imaging. Natera is also developing AI models that combine genomic sequencing, digital pathology, and longitudinal patient data to improve recurrence prediction. Oncology testing volume increased 60.9% year over year in the third quarter of 2026.

Freenome, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRNM) is developing blood-based cancer screening through a platform that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and multiomics. Its SimpleScreen CRC test received FDA approval in July 2026 for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk adults aged 45 and older, with Abbott holding exclusive U.S. commercialization rights. Abbott launched the test commercially in September, and Freenome launched SimpleScreen Lung in October. The company is also developing a broader multi-cancer detection approach, with an initial readout expected in mid-2027.

As AI becomes more integrated into pharmaceutical research and cancer diagnostics, these companies illustrate how the technology is being applied across different stages of medicine, from developing new treatments to detecting cancer, guiding therapy, and monitoring patients after treatment.

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