Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical-minerals developer, welcomed the Danish Parliament's unanimous 109-0 approval of a trilateral security agreement among the United States, Denmark and Greenland. The vote follows Greenland's parliamentary approval on Nov. 3, completing the legislative approval process for the agreement signed Sept. 22 at the United Nations General Assembly. The agreement establishes a framework for expanded security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic, reinforcing Greenland's strategic importance to U.S. and allied defense interests.

Greenland Mines President Bo Møller Stensgaard said the agreement underscores the importance of securing critical mineral supplies for modern defense systems and advanced technologies. The company is advancing its Sarfartoq rare earths and Skaergaard precious metals projects as part of its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy, which aims to connect Greenland's mineral resources with processing facilities and industrial customers in the United States and allied nations. The agreement will enter into force following formal diplomatic notification to the United States that the required parliamentary procedures have been completed.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

