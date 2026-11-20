MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Ten Sri Lankan companies presented construction products and services at the 31st Build Bangladesh International Expo in Dhaka from 12 to 14 November 2026, seeking buyers and business partnerships in the Bangladeshi market.

The companies exhibited at a dedicated Sri Lanka Construction Sector Pavilion at the International Convention City Bashundhara. The Export Development Board organised the pavilion in collaboration with Sri Lanka's High Commission in Dhaka.

Participants included S-Lon Lanka, Rhino Roofing Products, Iceman Technologies, Samson Rajarata Tiles and QJ Design Studios. RBS Company, Sanmal International, Eco Paints, St. Anthony's Coatings and Puritas also took part.

Their participation brought Sri Lankan construction material manufacturers and service providers into contact with property developers, architects, civil engineers, procurement professionals and major importers, according to the high commission.

The wider exhibition covered building materials, equipment and technologies, architectural products, interior solutions and sanitary ware. Smart and green building technologies were also among the categories presented at the event.

The high commission identified Bangladesh's residential, commercial and industrial infrastructure requirements as potential opportunities for overseas suppliers. It linked those opportunities to economic growth, development initiatives and demand for construction products and services.

The exhibition also hosted the DELTA Award for Architecture and DELTA Festival of Architecture, bringing design-focused activities alongside the construction trade displays.

The pavilion was intended to help participants establish commercial contacts, identify potential buyers and explore partnerships. The initiative formed part of efforts to expand Sri Lankan companies' presence in Bangladesh through direct engagement with construction industry professionals and procurement decision-makers.