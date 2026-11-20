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Divorced retirees may qualify for Social Security benefits through an ex-spouse's earnings record. Generally, the marriage must have lasted at least 10 years. You generally must be at least 62 and unmarried to qualify for divorced-spouse retirement benefits. If your own benefit is smaller, you may receive an additional amount based on your former spouse's record. Surviving divorced spouses may qualify for survivor benefits starting at age 60, or 50 if disabled. Remarrying after age 60 generally doesn't disqualify you from survivor benefits.

Social Security has an unusual feature: Your former spouse's career may help fund your retirement, even if you haven't spoken in years. Divorced retirees can qualify for benefits based on an ex-spouse's earnings history. That possibility surprises people who spent decades building their own careers, managing household finances, and assuming divorce severed every financial connection.

The rules don't require reconciliation, friendly holiday texts, or permission from an ex. They do, however, involve several conditions that can determine whether someone qualifies and how much money actually arrives.

For retirees watching grocery prices, prescription costs, and utility bills chew through monthly income, overlooking a benefit could mean leaving money on the table.

Social Security draws a surprisingly firm line at 10 years of marriage. A couple married for nine years and 11 months generally doesn't meet the requirement. A couple whose divorce became final on their 10th anniversary generally does. That makes the timing of a divorce legally relevant to a retirement benefit. The agency looks at the length of the marriage before the divorce became final, not how long the couple dated, lived together, or raised children afterward.

There are situations involving multiple marriages to the same person that may allow Social Security to count the marriages together. For example, couples who remarry within a qualifying timeframe may satisfy the 10-year requirement under special rules. So even a complicated marital history doesn't necessarily eliminate eligibility.

The basic requirements for a living former spouse are straightforward:

You must be at least 62. You generally must be unmarried. Your marriage must have lasted at least 10 years. Your former spouse must qualify for Social Security retirement or disability benefits. Your own benefit must be smaller than the eligible divorced-spouse benefit.

These conditions aren't a judgment about the marriage. They're simply the eligibility checklist.

This is where expectations need a little housekeeping. Social Security doesn't generally allow someone to collect their full retirement benefit plus another full benefit based on an ex-spouse. Instead, the agency calculates eligibility and pays the higher applicable amount, with a possible additional payment if the divorced-spouse benefit exceeds your own. The divorced-spouse benefit can reach 50% of the former spouse's full-retirement-age benefit if you claim at your own full retirement age. Claim earlier, and the amount shrinks.

Consider someone whose own retirement benefit equals $1,250 a month. Their former spouse's full-retirement-age benefit equals $3,000. Half of the former spouse's amount is $1,500.

That person might qualify for an additional $250 monthly at full retirement age, assuming the eligibility requirements and benefit calculation support that amount. That's $3,000 over a year, which could cover several utility bills or a meaningful chunk of grocery spending.

The actual calculation can differ, so don't treat the example as a personalized estimate. Social Security can provide the numbers based on your own record and claiming age.

Perhaps the most useful rule involves a former spouse who hasn't retired yet. If your divorce has been final for at least two continuous years, you may qualify independently, even if your ex hasn't filed for retirement benefits. Your former spouse must be at least 62 and eligible for benefits, however.

Without that rule, a divorced retiree could find themselves waiting for an ex to retire, potentially years after the relationship ended. Social Security doesn't always require that dependency. Nor does claiming on an ex's record generally reduce the former spouse's benefits or payments to their current spouse. Your claim doesn't carve up their retirement check. It operates under Social Security's separate rules for divorced spouses.

This can be especially helpful for someone who doesn't want to contact a former partner. The application may require identifying information, but the process doesn't require negotiating with your ex or asking for their blessing.

If your former spouse has died, don't assume the living-divorced-spouse rules still apply. Social Security has a separate category for surviving divorced spouses, and its eligibility rules can be more generous. Generally, a surviving divorced spouse may qualify at age 60, or age 50 if disabled, if the marriage lasted at least 10 years. Remarriage after age 60 generally doesn't prevent eligibility for survivor benefits.

Survivor benefits also can be substantially higher than ordinary divorced-spouse benefits, depending on the worker's benefit and your age when you claim. The amount may reach up to 100% of the deceased former spouse's benefit at survivor full retirement age.

This is a reason to revisit Social Security after a former spouse dies, even if you already collect retirement benefits on your own record. You may qualify for a higher survivor benefit instead. Social Security generally pays the higher applicable benefit rather than stacking two full checks together.

A past marriage can still affect your retirement finances, even when every other financial connection disappeared years ago. Start with your my Social Security account to review your own benefit estimates. Then contact Social Security at 800-772-1213 if you want to explore benefits through a former spouse. If you don't know your ex's Social Security number, other identifying details may help the agency locate the record.

Don't assume you're ineligible because you worked, because your ex remarried, or because the divorce happened decades ago. Those circumstances don't automatically disqualify you.

Sometimes the most valuable retirement paperwork isn't a new investment statement. It's an old marriage certificate you haven't looked at in years.

Did you know Social Security could pay benefits based on a former spouse's work record? Did this rule ever come up during your retirement planning?

Brandon Marcus

Brandon Marcus is a staff writer at District Media, Inc., where he delivers practical personal finance, DIY, family, and lifestyle advice with a relatable, no-nonsense style. Holding a BA degree and with over ten years of professional writing experience, he is an award-winning published author whose first book, Questions For Deep Thinkers, was released by Adams Media. His work has appeared in major publications including Fandom, CHUD, TheColdWire, and Fansided.

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