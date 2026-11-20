(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Medicare Part A premiums are rising: The full monthly premium for certain voluntary enrollees increases from $565 to $597 in 2027, adding $384 annually. Most beneficiaries won't pay it: Approximately 99% of people with Medicare qualify for premium-free Part A through their own or an eligible spouse's work history. A reduced premium is available: Certain people with at least 30 qualifying work quarters, or qualifying marital histories, may pay $328 monthly instead. Not sure you're getting the best value from Medicare? Chapter offers free, no-obligation Medicare plan reviews to help you compare coverage, check prescription costs, and explore options that fit your budget. Call (864) 668-3280 to speak with a licensed Medicare advisor. Medicare costs are going up again in 2027, and one newly announced premium could give retirees sticker shock. Starting January 1, certain Medicare beneficiaries will face a monthly hospital insurance premium of $597, or $7,164 over a full year. That's a substantial expense for someone living on Social Security, particularly when housing, groceries, and prescription medications are already stretching retirement budgets. But there's an important detail behind that headline: Most people with Medicare won't pay this premium at all. The increase applies primarily to people who don't have enough qualifying work history to receive Medicare Part A without a monthly premium. Others may qualify for a reduced rate or financial assistance that covers the cost. Here's what the new numbers mean and who should take a closer look at their Medicare coverage. How Much Are Medicare Part A Premiums Increasing? The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released its 2027 Medicare premium figures on November 17, followed by a formal notice in the Federal Register. For people who must purchase Medicare Part A, the changes look like this:

Part A premium 2026 2027 Full monthly premium $565 $597 Reduced monthly premium $311 $328 Full annual cost $6,780 $7,164 Reduced annual cost $3,732 $3,936

Someone paying the full premium will spend an additional $384 annually in 2027. Those qualifying for the reduced premium will pay $204 more over the year. The increases may seem relatively modest when viewed monthly, but they can add another expense to an already tight retirement budget.

Why Most Retirees Won't Pay the $597 Premium

Medicare Part A helps cover inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility care under qualifying circumstances, hospice services, and certain home healthcare services. For most Americans, the monthly premium is $0. That's because workers generally earn eligibility for premium-free Part A by paying Medicare taxes during at least 40 quarters of qualifying employment, roughly equivalent to 10 years of work. Eligibility can also come through a spouse's or former spouse's work record when the applicable requirements are met.

CMS estimates that approximately 99% of Medicare beneficiaries receive Part A without paying a monthly premium. So, if you're already enrolled in premium-free Part A, the newly announced $597 rate doesn't mean your hospital insurance will suddenly start costing that amount in January. However, premium-free coverage doesn't eliminate deductibles or other out-of-pocket expenses when you receive medical care.

Who Actually Has to Pay for Medicare Part A?

Not everyone reaches retirement with 10 years of qualifying Medicare-covered employment. Some people spent much of their working lives outside the United States, worked in positions that didn't provide Medicare coverage, or simply accumulated fewer qualifying work credits. Others may have limited employment histories because they spent years caring for family members or experienced extended periods outside the workforce.

For people 65 and older who don't qualify through their own record or an eligible spouse's record, purchasing Part A may be an option. Those with fewer than 30 qualifying quarters generally face the full $597 monthly premium in 2027. Certain people with disabilities who previously received premium-free Part A but lost that entitlement after returning to work may also need to purchase coverage. The exact rules depend on an individual's work history and Medicare eligibility category.

Some People Qualify for a Lower $328 Premium

There's another possibility for people who worked and paid Medicare taxes but didn't accumulate the full 40 quarters. Individuals with at least 30 qualifying quarters may be eligible for a reduced Part A premium.

For 2027, that amount is $328 monthly, compared with $311 in 2026. Certain people may also qualify based on a current, deceased, or former spouse's work record, provided they meet the applicable marriage-duration and eligibility requirements. The Federal Register notice establishes the reduced rate at 45% below the full premium. That difference is significant. Someone paying $328 instead of $597 saves $269 each month, or $3,228 over a full year.

Before accepting the full premium, it's worth having Social Security review all potentially qualifying work and marital records.

Medicaid May Cover the Entire Premium for Eligible Seniors

Here's where the announcement becomes especially important for retirees with limited income. Some people who don't qualify for premium-free Part A may still avoid paying the monthly premium themselves. The Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) program, administered through state Medicaid agencies, helps eligible individuals with Medicare expenses.

For qualifying beneficiaries who must purchase Part A, the state Medicaid program can pay the Part A premium. The program can also cover Part B premiums and certain Medicare deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments.

Eligibility depends on income, resources, and applicable program requirements.

CMS estimates that more than 90% of the approximately 904,000 people expected to enroll at the full Part A premium in 2027 will have that premium paid by their states through QMB. That's a particularly important distinction for readers worried about the headline figure.

Someone who qualifies for assistance may never have to pay the $597 out of their own retirement income.

Returning to Work After a Disability Can Change Coverage

The new premiums aren't limited to people turning 65. Some individuals who previously qualified for Medicare because of a disability may lose premium-free Part A after returning to work and exceeding certain earnings-related eligibility limits. Federal law allows qualifying individuals to continue hospital insurance by purchasing Part A.

For someone who has returned to employment but still needs ongoing healthcare, that monthly cost can become a serious financial consideration. Fortunately, another assistance program may help. The Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals (QDWI) program can pay Part A premiums for certain eligible people with disabilities who have returned to work.

Financial eligibility rules apply, so individuals should check with their state Medicaid agency before assuming they must cover the premium themselves.

Don't Forget About Other Medicare Costs in 2027

Part A premiums are only one piece of the Medicare budget. Even people who receive premium-free Part A may face higher out-of-pocket hospital expenses next year. CMS has also announced that the inpatient hospital deductible will increase from $1,736 in 2026 to $1,776 in 2027, an increase of $40 per benefit period.

Meanwhile, the standard Medicare Part B premium will rise from $202.90 to $209.40 per month. That means someone who must pay the full Part A premium and the standard Part B premium could face combined premiums of $806.40 monthly before accounting for prescription drug coverage, supplemental insurance, or other expenses.

Medicare Advantage and Medigap arrangements can affect how beneficiaries pay their healthcare costs, but neither should be assumed to eliminate a required Part A premium.

What to Check Before Paying the Higher Premium

If you're currently paying for Medicare Part A, or expect to enroll in 2027, a few questions could make a meaningful difference in your budget.

Start by reviewing your Social Security earnings record and confirming how many qualifying quarters you've accumulated. If you're married, divorced, or widowed, ask whether another person's work history could affect your eligibility for premium-free or reduced-premium coverage.

Next, contact your state's Medicaid agency to find out whether you qualify for a Medicare Savings Program, particularly QMB. You can also request assistance from your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which provides free Medicare counseling.

For enrollment and eligibility questions, visit Medicare or contact Social Security directly.

The $597 Headline Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

A $597 monthly Medicare premium sounds alarming, particularly for someone trying to make retirement savings last. But the increase affects a relatively small portion of Medicare beneficiaries, and many people who technically owe the full premium qualify for state assistance. Others may be eligible for a reduced rate or premium-free coverage through qualifying work or marital history. Before adjusting your retirement budget around the new amount, make sure you understand which category applies to you and whether financial assistance is available.

Did you know that some Medicare beneficiaries must pay for Part A, or did you assume hospital insurance was free for everyone over 65?

Could You Be Paying More for Medicare Than You Need To?

Medicare costs are changing in 2027, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for coverage that strains your retirement budget. Between premiums, prescription costs, and out-of-pocket expenses, it's worth checking whether your current plan still makes financial sense.

Chapter offers a FREE, no-obligation Medicare review with a licensed advisor who can help you:

Compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D options. Check whether your preferred doctors and prescriptions are covered. Identify potential savings and benefits you may be missing. Understand whether your current coverage is still a good fit.

Already have the right plan? Chapter will tell you that, too. There's no pressure to switch.

Call Chapter at (864) 668-3280 for your FREE Medicare review.

Chapter is an independent Medicare advisory service, not affiliated with or endorsed by the federal Medicare program. Its advisors cannot change federally established Part A premiums or determine Medicaid eligibility.

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Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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