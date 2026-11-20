MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dentistry's all-in-one practice performance platform ranks #53 among Utah's fastest-growing companies.

Pleasant Grove, UT, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth time, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) has named Dental Intelligence to the Utah 100, its annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Dental Intelligence, the leading dental practice performance platform, placed #53 on this year's list.

The Utah 100 ranks companies using a weighted average of percentage growth and dollar growth - a formula that rewards businesses growing quickly and at meaningful scale. A fifth appearance reflects sustained growth year after year.

"A fifth Utah 100 recognition illustrates that our growth has staying power," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Dental Intelligence. "And that momentum doesn't just come from us. Every practice that uses Dental Intelligence is part of this story. When they use us to fill their schedules, collect their balances, or answer more calls, they grow. And when they grow, we grow, which is exactly how it should be."







Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence serves independent practices and DSOs alike, bringing the data and tools that drive practice growth into one platform. Over the past year, the company has added AI-powered capabilities across that platform, giving teams faster answers to performance questions, 24-hour call coverage, and a VoIP system that integrates into their daily workflows.

The 2026 Utah 100 honorees were recognized at MWCN's annual awards event on November 13th.

To learn more or schedule a demo, click here.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is dentistry's leading Practice Performance Platform, built to help dental teams do more with every day. Deep analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and complete workflows help your team act on it right away, from scheduling and patient communication to payments and insurance.

When everything works together seamlessly, your team can spend less time juggling systems and more time with patients. Practices grow production, visits, and collections while lowering overhead. And now, with powerful AI, you get more support for your team, more time for your patients, and a seamless way to Practice Smarter.TM

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

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Dental Intelligence Earns Fifth Utah 100 Recognition from MountainWest Capital Network