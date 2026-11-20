MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategic relocation will support the company's next stage of development, while ongoing field testing of its distributed AI infrastructure continues independently of organizational changes

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PANIM.APP, a technology project developing distributed artificial intelligence infrastructure, today announced its decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from the United Kingdom to Hungary. The planned move represents a new stage in the company's organizational development as PANIM.APP continues to advance its distributed AI computing technology and pursue practical applications in data-intensive industries.

The company emphasized that the relocation is a corporate and administrative decision and will not interrupt its ongoing technical activities, including field testing of the PANIM Protocol and its associated computing infrastructure.

A New European Base for PANIM

The decision to establish PANIM's headquarters in Hungary reflects the company's intention to develop a sustainable organizational structure for its next phase of operations.

As PANIM.APP progresses from technology development toward broader real-world evaluation, the company is reviewing how best to organise its management, operational coordination and future commercial activities.

Hungary has been selected as the location for the company's future headquarters, providing a new European base from which PANIM intends to coordinate its development and business activities.

The relocation will be implemented through a phased organizational process, with the company prioritizing continuity of existing projects and commitments.

The decision concerns PANIM's corporate headquarters and does not represent a change in the fundamental direction of its technology development.

Field Testing Continues Without Interruption

PANIM confirmed that its field-testing program remains active and continues independently of the headquarters relocation.

The program is focused on evaluating the PANIM Protocol under real operating conditions, including environments in which network connectivity, computing-resource availability and infrastructure requirements may vary.

Unlike controlled laboratory testing, field evaluation allows the company to examine how its distributed architecture responds to practical operational challenges.

The areas under evaluation include workload routing, communication between computing nodes, network resilience, resource availability and hardware performance under different operating conditions.

These activities remain central to PANIM's development strategy.

The company stressed that its organizational restructuring and technical testing follow separate operational schedules. The decision to relocate headquarters does not require the suspension, postponement or restart of existing field-testing activities.

The company will continue to assess the results of these tests and use the findings to guide further development of its infrastructure.

Developing Distributed Infrastructure for AI

PANIM.APP is developing an alternative approach to organizing computational resources for suitable artificial intelligence workloads.

Its technology is designed to coordinate multiple computing nodes within a distributed network, enabling computational tasks to be assigned and processed across available resources.

The architecture includes the PANIM Protocol and X-HUB computing devices, which are intended to operate as components of a coordinated infrastructure system.

The company's development efforts focus on the technical challenges associated with distributed computation, including efficient workload allocation, secure communication, system reliability and the management of computing resources operating under variable conditions.

PANIM is particularly interested in workloads that do not necessarily require immediate, real-time responses and may therefore benefit from greater flexibility in how computational resources are allocated.

The company sees potential applications for this approach in sectors generating substantial volumes of data, including agriculture, environmental monitoring and other industries increasingly adopting AI-based analysis.

Agriculture Remains an Important Testing Environment

Agricultural technology continues to represent an important area of practical interest for PANIM.

Modern agricultural operations increasingly rely on satellite imagery, remote sensing, weather information, crop monitoring and other data-intensive technologies.

These applications create opportunities for AI-based analysis while also introducing infrastructure challenges associated with geographically distributed operations and variable connectivity.

PANIM's field-testing activities are intended to help determine how its distributed computing architecture performs under conditions relevant to such applications.

The company is evaluating the technical suitability of its infrastructure for selected workloads rather than assuming that every agricultural AI application requires the same computing architecture.

This approach remains unchanged following the decision to relocate its headquarters.

Organizational Development and Technical Progress

PANIM views the relocation as part of its long-term organizational development rather than a departure from its existing strategy.

The company intends to maintain a clear distinction between corporate restructuring and the technical milestones associated with its distributed AI infrastructure.

While administrative and management functions transition toward the new headquarters, engineering activities and field testing will continue according to their respective development priorities.

PANIM also intends to maintain dialogue with technology companies, researchers and potential industry partners interested in distributed computing and real-world AI applications.

Further information regarding the implementation of the headquarters relocation will be communicated as the organizational process progresses.

The company expects its future technical updates to remain focused on field-testing findings, infrastructure development and the practical evaluation of the PANIM Protocol.

About PANIM AI SYSTEM LIMITED

PANIM.APP is a technology project developing distributed computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence workloads.

Its architecture is designed to coordinate multiple computing nodes through the PANIM Protocol, with the objective of enabling suitable computational tasks to be processed across a distributed network.

The company is developing its technology with an emphasis on workload coordination, resource efficiency, system resilience and practical deployment in data-intensive environments.

PANIM continues to evaluate potential applications of its infrastructure through ongoing technical development and field testing.

CONTACT: Website: Media Contact Morissa Reiss...