DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has confirmed its presale is now above $11.3 million with over 40,000 holders inside, and the number kept growing through a month when almost everything else in crypto fell, worth a close look since presale funding usually stops first in a red market, in Pepeto's case it kept rising.

Bitcoin price, the King of crypto, sits at $59,310.05 on November 20, its lowest since July, and the drop traces to three things that all sit outside Bitcoin. Spot ETFs bled $582.3 million on November 19, $541.1 million of it from BlackRock's IBIT, taking weekly outflows past $1.12 billion, the October Fed minutes read as rates staying high, and $2.01 billion in leveraged positions were force-closed on November 14 and 15. That is flows, rates and leverage, not the network, and better news sits beside it: Standard Chartered reconfirmed its $500,000 Bitcoin price prediction the same week.

Crypto News: Pepeto Clears $11.29 Million as Prices Fall, but Does the $500K Bitcoin Price Prediction Hold?

A presale growing past $11.3 million while the market slides is strange enough to return to, since fear normally freezes early-stage money first. But holders ask first whether Bitcoin recovers, and its own history says yes every time, because an 84% fall from the 2017 peak was followed by $69,000, and a 77% fall to $15,500 in 2022 by $126,080, so 50% off the October 2025 high is mid-cycle, not the end.

The same logic is why Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick kept his $500,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2030 this week, and the case is simple: the ETF money leaving now is the fast layer, long-term holders underneath keep buying through drawdowns, and $500,000 from $59,310.05 is roughly 8x.

One rule explains the rest: Whale wallets control the market, and when they expect a move that size they push the price lower first, force out leveraged traders, and collect the same coins cheaper, so when the market turns bullish and the crowd returns, they already own the coins at their very cheap price they created.

Bitcoin has dropped back to between $60,000 and $65,000, the same price range where big investors bought about 1.4 million BTC over the summer, so those investors now get to buy at their old price again. Small holders are selling out of fear, and big holders are using the drop to buy more. Many of those big holders also put some of their money into a presale, because Bitcoin might grow 8x over four years, while a small new coin can grow far more than that on the day it lists.

Pepeto Clears $11.29 Million and Carries the 2020 Dogecoin Pattern With AI DeFi Tools Underneath

That brings the crypto news back to Pepeto, which passed $11.29 million the week Bitcoin hit a four-month low.

Buying into a presale is more like funding a new company than trading a coin, because the money goes in before the token is listed on any exchange. So the 40,000 people who bought Pepeto did it to back what the project is building, and they did it while prices were falling, which is very different from a meme coin going up on a good day for the market.

What they backed is a meme coin with fair trades, visible fees and protection for its users, in a category where most tokens arrive with a logo and nothing else, and the platform, nearly done this week, gives traders fee-free swaps on Ethereum, the costliest chain to trade on, moves tokens across networks inside a minute for only gas, and puts each contract through 42 AI checks before a buy clears.

Dogecoin is the comparison traders use, because in March 2020, mid-crash, it traded near $0.002 with nothing built behind it, and once Elon Musk started tweeting about it as the market turned, $1,000 became about $365,000 in fourteen months.

Pepeto's current stage prices the token at $0.0000001905, the name spreads with no ad spend, and a weeks-old rumor ties Musk to Pepeto, unconfirmed by either side, which fits, since Musk is AI's biggest figure, founder of xAI and Grok.

AI runs Pepeto's exchange, bridge and scanner, the sort of build he notices, cited by traders when asked why they expect a strong debut.

Conclusion

So what should a holder do with a Bitcoin price at a four-month low? Nothing hasty, because a market that fell 84% and 77% before and made new highs both times is not broken at 50%, whales are rebuying their summer range, and the $500,000 Bitcoin price prediction still stands, so the sensible move is the one big wallets make: hold.

A large cap also returns 2x or 3x in a strong run, so even whales keep part of their capital in early projects.

Read that way, adding a new crypto like Pepeto is a reasonable step, because a presale that reached $11.3 million filling round after round in a crash shows smart money already inside, and a project built on fair trading, visible fees and AI security has more beneath it than nearly any meme coin that listed.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

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