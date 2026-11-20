MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The microgrid AZIO AI will build as general contractor is designed to keep the base running for up to 14 days without the commercial grid, using the same on-site approach the company applies behind its AI campuses

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the commercial grid goes down, an Army installation still has a mission to carry out. At Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, a microgrid now under contract is designed to let the base keep running on its own power for up to 14 days.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) is general contractor on the approximately $45.0 million Fort Buchanan microgrid. The project is part of about $144.6 million in awarded U.S. Army microgrid work held by prime contractor Energy Resilience Partners, LLC ("ERP"). Here is what it means for the base and for Puerto Rico's next generation of power and digital infrastructure.

WHAT THE BASE GETS

The Army awarded the Fort Buchanan contract (W912QR26CA025) to ERP on Aug. 20, 2026. The work adds four continuous-duty 2 MW diesel generators and a 5 MWh battery energy storage system, tied into an existing 4.65 MW solar array and two 275 kW wind turbines.

The base gets four kinds of power working as one system: solar and wind supply energy when they can, the battery stores it, the generators carry the load when needed, and controls tie it together. If the commercial grid fails, the microgrid is designed to keep the installation running for up to 14 days without it.

MISSION ASSURANCE

An installation does not get to pause its mission while the lights are out. The point of the project is energy resilience that is on site and does not depend on anything outside the fence.

OFF-GRID, BY DESIGN

AZIO's Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter AI campuses in Texas. The idea is to make the power on site and not wait on a utility; Atlas One is designed to run fully off the ERCOT grid. A base that can run without the commercial grid needs the same things: on-site generation, storage and controls. The customer and the load are different. The work is the same.

A PATTERN FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Puerto Rico's next generation of infrastructure, whether it keeps an Army base running or powers digital services, will depend on electricity that stays on. Fort Buchanan's design points to one way to get there: use the sun and wind already on site, store that energy, back it with dependable generation, and manage it all with controls.

That is the engineering AZIO applies to AI compute. Power-hungry digital infrastructure and mission-critical military infrastructure share one requirement: power that does not depend on everything outside the site going right. AZIO expects the experience of delivering resilient power for the Army to inform its other power and infrastructure work, including Atlas.

Neither AZIO nor ERP has AI or data-center work on any military installation.

THE ARMY CONTEXT

The Army has set a goal of a microgrid on every installation by 2035. On Sept. 30, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced FORTRESS America, a future Department of War program calling for every U.S. military installation to eventually run under its own power. ERP's contracts were awarded before FORTRESS America was announced and are not FORTRESS America awards.

PROFIT PARTICIPATION

Under a profit-participation agreement with ERP, AZIO has a contractual right to 41.5% of ERP's net profit, as defined in that agreement, from the projects it covers. No margin is guaranteed, and AZIO is not providing revenue or profit projections.

HOW THE WORK IS STRUCTURED

AZIO is paid as it performs: its costs plus a fee as general contractor at Fort Buchanan. The $144.6 million is the value of ERP's two prime contracts with the U.S. Army, including options. It is not AZIO's revenue. Work on both contracts starts only when ERP delivers, and the U.S. Army accepts, ERP's performance and payment bonds. Each project is expected to take about three years once work begins.

IN HIS WORDS

"The next generation of infrastructure, whether it's an Army base or an AI campus, starts with power that keeps running when the grid doesn't. At Fort Buchanan we're putting solar, wind, storage and generation to work as one system so the base can keep going on its own. Same business, different mission." - Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI

Larry G. Paige II, a director of AZIO, serves as Executive Director of ERP.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the delivery and acceptance of ERP's performance and payment bonds; the start, duration, scope and completion of the Fort Buchanan project; the exercise of contract options; AZIO's compensation as general contractor; AZIO's profit participation under its agreement with ERP; the expected capabilities of the microgrid, including its design to keep the installation running for up to 14 days without the commercial grid; the expected benefits of the project to the base, to Puerto Rico and to AZIO's AI infrastructure business; and the Atlas program. Actual results may differ materially because of, among other things, delays in or failure to deliver ERP's performance and payment bonds; ERP's performance of its obligations under each government contract; the risk that contract options are not exercised; the terms, approval and enforceability of AZIO's profit-participation agreement with ERP, including whether any project generates net profit; congressional funding and appropriations; contract modification, audit, delay, suspension or termination for convenience; AZIO's dependence on ERP as prime contractor and on subcontractors, suppliers and equipment vendors; AZIO's limited operating history in federal construction and energy infrastructure; cost increases, supply chain, labor, weather (including hurricanes in Puerto Rico) and site risks; and the risks described in AZIO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at AZIO undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.