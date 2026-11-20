MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur Karina Garza, founder of technology integration company Vexin and sustainable packaging business Ezpak, is preparing to launch a new leadership book and artificial intelligence-powered strategy platform on November 24, bringing a management framework developed inside her own businesses to a broader audience of entrepreneurs and executives.

The book, MOMENTUM: El sistema que construye líderes que trascienden, will debut alongside MOMENTUM LAB, a digital platform designed to help business owners and their teams translate strategic goals into operational decisions, workflows and measurable progress.

Garza says the five-pillar MOMENTUM system emerged from more than 25 years of experience building and operating businesses. According to the entrepreneur, more than a dozen companies are already using the framework, which emphasizes leadership clarity, structured execution and organizational continuity.

“Leadership decisions can change the life of a family, even an entire generation,” Garza said, reflecting on an experience early in her career at a global shipping company. When her son was born with serious medical complications, an employer-provided healthcare benefit made it possible for him to receive the treatment he needed. She credits a previous leader's decision to extend that coverage to employees' families with making a lasting difference in her own.

That experience helped shape her view that business success should be evaluated not only through financial performance, but also through its impact on employees, families and communities.

Garza founded Vexin in 2010 after two unsuccessful business attempts in 2008 and 2009. Those early setbacks, she says, exposed the risks of launching ventures without sufficient planning, financial discipline or a sustainable operating model. Vexin has since developed into a technology integrator focused on automation and operational continuity, while Ezpak serves companies seeking sustainable packaging solutions.

Her latest venture addresses a challenge familiar to many growing businesses: founders become responsible for every urgent decision, leaving little capacity for long-term planning or delegation.

“The clarity of the leader determines the clarity of the organization,” Garza said, describing a central argument of her book. Its opening chapter,“The Pilot Is You,” places personal leadership ahead of business strategy.

MOMENTUM LAB aims to put that philosophy into practice through 16 guided exercises that help users develop a strategic blueprint called CORE. The platform also includes A.N.A., an AI agent connected to Claude and ChatGPT to support ongoing strategy work; M.A.P.A., which identifies opportunities for process improvement and automation; and R.A.D.A.R., a market analysis tool.

Rather than treating strategic planning as an annual exercise, the system is designed for teams to revisit priorities weekly and connect decisions to day-to-day operations. Garza says she continues to test the methodology across her own companies while adapting it for businesses in manufacturing, services, logistics and other industries.

The November 24 launch marks a new phase for Garza, moving a privately developed operating system into a book-and-software offering for other organizations.

“Movement is not the same as momentum,” Garza writes in the book, underscoring her argument that sustained business growth depends on direction as much as activity.

More information about the platform and its free Strategic Leader Profile exercise is available at momentum-lab.

Ashley Walker

NOW Strategies

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Vexin Founder Karina Garza to Launch MOMENTUM Leadership Book and AI-Powered Business Platform on November 24 News Provided By VIP MEDIA SOLUTIONS November 20, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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