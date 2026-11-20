MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A 34-year-old Georgia man is facing federal charges after investigators accused him of sending more than $26,000 in cryptocurrency to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS and attempting to destroy evidence before his arrest. Younes Moustafa Younes, of Lavonia, Georgia, was arrested by FBI agents on November 18, 2026, following an investigation into alleged international money laundering and financial support for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges on November 19, detailing years of alleged cryptocurrency transactions, encrypted communications, and efforts to conceal financial activity.

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Investigators Allege More Than $26,000 Was Transferred Through Cryptocurrency

Federal prosecutors allege that Younes used cryptocurrency transactions and multiple identities to transfer money to individuals and groups associated with ISIS. The alleged activity occurred during two separate periods.

Between December 2021 and April 2022, Younes allegedly transferred approximately $9,206 through 11 cryptocurrency transactions while using an alias to conceal his identity. Investigators identified another $16,807 in alleged transfers between December 2025 and June 2026. During that period, Younes reportedly used multiple telephone numbers and cryptocurrency accounts, with at least some of the funds allegedly intended to support ISIS activities in Syria.

The allegations highlight how digital financial transactions can become part of federal investigations into suspected terrorism financing. Although cryptocurrency transactions can be conducted without traditional banking intermediaries, they may still leave records investigators can examine.

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See my Empower dashboard FBI Agents Discover Damaged Phones and Shredded Documents

One of the more unusual details in the federal complaint concerns what investigators allegedly discovered during Younes' arrest. FBI Atlanta agents executed search warrants at his apartment, vehicle, workplace, and electronic devices on November 18. Inside his Lavonia apartment, investigators reported finding three cellular phones submerged in an unidentified liquid. One phone had been smashed, while another had its identification number removed.

Agents also discovered shredded documents soaking in an unknown solution inside a bathtub. Federal prosecutors allege that Younes had been altering and destroying potential evidence leading up to his arrest. Those discoveries contributed to the separate destruction of evidence charge.

Investigation Began Several Years Earlier

The federal investigation traces back to 2020, when the FBI first identified Younes after he allegedly accessed ISIS propaganda online. During an interview with law enforcement, he acknowledged viewing the material but denied supporting extremist ideologies. Investigators subsequently alleged that his communications became increasingly supportive of ISIS and other extremist figures. Encrypted messages cited in the criminal complaint reportedly included extremist content, praise for individuals associated with terrorist organizations, and discussions involving support for ISIS.

In September 2022, Younes traveled to Turkey on a one-way ticket after allegedly selling his vehicle, withdrawing retirement funds, and leaving his employment in the United States. He remained in Turkey for approximately two years before being arrested and deported back to the United States. Following his return, investigators allege that he continued expressing support for extremist causes and communicating with individuals previously convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

Federal Charges Carry Potential 20-Year Prison Sentences

Younes faces one count of international money laundering and one count of destruction of evidence. If convicted, the international money laundering charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. The destruction of evidence charge also carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, followed by three years of supervised release, and a potential $250,000 fine.

Younes made his initial federal court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle on November 19. He remains in federal custody pending preliminary and detention hearings scheduled for November 23 in Macon, Georgia.

FBI Atlanta is leading the investigation, with assistance from FBI Newark and the National Counterterrorism Center. The charges remain allegations, and Younes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.